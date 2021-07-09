A new gastronomic alternative will begin in the streets of Old San Juan this weekend with the event "San Juan Al Aire Libre," in which vehicular traffic will be closed to pedestrianize the San Sebastián, Mercado and part of the San José streets.
This effort is a joint initiative between the municipal administration and the Corporation for the Cultural and Entrepreneurial Development of the Islet of San Juan (CODEVISA by its Spanish acronym). The event will be held on July 10 and 11, from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
"Old San Juan invites us to enjoy its streets, its culture and its tasty food. This new idea is part of a pilot plan with which we propose to gradually increase the participating streets and restaurants in order to encourage local commerce and pedestrian enjoyment of the historic center," said San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo.
The restaurants that will participate in the event are:
- Nono’s
- La Factoría
- Monostereo
- El Patio de Sam
- La Sombrilla Rosa
- La Taberna del Lúpulo
- Aureola
- El Cafetín
- SanSe 152
- La Cubanita
- El Quinqué de Douglas
"We continue looking for alternatives that allow us to promote our capital as the excellent tourist destination that it is. ‘San Juan Al Aire Libre’ is a proposal that will help merchants in the area that have experienced an adverse economic impact due to the pandemic, at the same time that we offer entertainment alternatives for all," the mayor affirmed.
