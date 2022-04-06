NEW YORK, NY — NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) teamed up with Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, award-winning graphic novelist and the creator of La Borinqueña, on a new graphic novel to spread awareness of the impacts of climate change and show that Puerto Rico can be a model for a transition to renewable cleaner energy. Released today, La Borinqueña Guest Starring Rosario Dawson, champions clean energy solutions for a fossil-fuel free future.
“La Borinqueña was created to drive conversations around justice and the social and economic crises affecting Puerto Rico,” said Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, Creator of La Borinqueña. “This new collaboration with NRDC expands on La Borinqueña’s commitment to sustainability, environmental justice, and philanthropy. I couldn’t be more excited to have Rosario Dawson as part of this project in support of a more just and sustainable Puerto Rico.”
“The climate crisis is one of the most important issues of our time and I’m thrilled to have partnered with Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez and NRDC to raise awareness of this issue,” said Rosario Dawson, Actor and Activist. “La Borinqueña hits so close to home—I see myself in her as an Afro-Latina with Puerto Rican and Cuban heritage—and I believe like La Borinqueña that Puerto Rico can be a model for a transition to renewable cleaner energy.”
“Fossil fuels are destroying our planet and polluting our communities,” said Luis Martinez, Director in the Climate & Clean Energy Program at NRDC. “Hurricane Maria destroyed Puerto Rico’s power grid, and now Puerto Rico has the opportunity to transition to clean energy—which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase climate resiliency, and reduce energy costs.”
La Borinqueña Guest Starring Rosario Dawson features nine limited edition variant covers by a diverse group of international artists. Artists include: Bill Sienkiewicz, ChrisCross, Andrew Crossley, Leila Del Duca, Luciano Vecchio, Gustavo Vázquez, Edgár Delgado, Rafael Albuquerque, Alvaro Jiménez, and Richard Ortíz. All of the artists donated their work to the project.
To purchase a copy of La Borinqueña Guest Starring Rosario Dawson visit a comic book store near you. For a chance to win a signed copy of La Borinqueña Guest Starring Rosario Dawson.
