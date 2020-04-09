The Puerto Rico Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners (CMV by its Spanish initials) clarified that there is no scientific evidence to support that animals can transmit coronavirus (COVID-19) to humans.
The information comes at a times when some animals have tested positive for the infectious disease, including a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York.
The CMV stated that it continues to monitor the situation and assured that "the greatest risk of transmission of COVID-19 is from person to person. Available scientific evidence indicates that animals, including pets, cannot transmit COVID-19."
Because this is a new virus, veterinarians emphasize that people should take the following precautions:
– Good hygiene is highly important, with emphasis on washing hands before and after any contact with your pet. Cleaning food and water containers daily is also recommended.
– If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, it is highly recommended to designate your pet's care to another person, as one would do with the care of sick people at home.
– If your pet needs veterinary care during the time you are sick with COVID -19, it is important that you contact your veterinary doctor by phone to coordinate the visit. Then, you should ask a family member or acquaintance to bring your pet to the appointment; this, way you prevent the virus from spreading.
– It is always good practice to minimize contact with our pets when we get sick because there are other diseases that could be transmitted from animals to humans or from humans to animals.
– In accordance with the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE by its French initials), the Puerto Rico CMV believes that there is no justification to abandon or harm animals for fear of COVID-19.
For more information, visit the CMV's official Facebook page.
