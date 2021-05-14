Puerto Rico's government mandated policy on wearing masks in public remains in place, according to the island's Health Department.
This is despite a new, relaxed mandate from the Centers for Disease Control.
As reported by The Associated Press:
Several states immediately and enthusiastically embraced new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention t hat say fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations.
But other states and cities and some major businesses took a wait-and-see attitude Friday amid questions of whether the new stand is safe or workable, given that there is no easy way to know who has been vaccinated and who hasn't. The guidelines essentially leave it up to people to do the right thing.
Labor groups and others warned that employees at stores, restaurants and other businesses could be left exposed to the coronavirus from customers and could be forced into the unwanted role of “vaccination police.”
Several major chains, including Home Depot and grocer Kroger Co., announced that they would keep mask mandates in place for now.
