Has the popular song “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber taken away the myth behind La Perla? Is it safe to visit?
Hoping to change people’s perceptions, entrepreneur Lorel Cubano Santiago is in the process of building micro-businesses in La Perla. Lorel was a tour director for Old San Juan Heritage Walking Tours, a supplier for the Disney Cruise Line Company, when she decided to become an advocate for this community. She co-founded the Old San Juan Heritage Foundation in 2017. Through this organization, she has started teaching residents how to create a “Bomba” drum.
La Perla has undergone many transformations. Originally, it was a fort built between the incomplete San Cristobal and El Morro. Fort La Perla was constructed with limestone and glowed white in the sun, hence the name. When Thomas O’Daly designed the wall which now separates La Perla from Old San Juan, the fort went into disrepair. The area became home to many of the disenfranchised on the island. In the 19th century, La Perla housed a slaughterhouse at which the residents worked. La Perla has three main streets named after the daughters of the administrator at the time. They are Lucila, Felisa and Concepción Silva.
La Perla consists of three communities; Lucila Silva, located in the center, San Miguel by San Cristobal and Guaypao (the Puerto Rican pronunciation for wipe-out) near the cemetery.
“These divisions have caused a sense of exclusion between the residents.” Lorel explained to me. “Many of the adults feel displaced. Therefore, I am trying to teach skills to the community so that they can inspire their children. Hopefully, through music, the communities will bond.” At one time there were over three thousand residents but now there are approximately 1,200 hundred.
Lorel has opened Perlarte Gallery in La Perla and is encouraging artisans from la isleta to bring their art there to sell. She is hoping this influx of businesses will bring more life to La Perla and inspire residents who live there to open art galleries and shops. She is also teaching tourism skills to the locals and when you add to the mix that she has opened a space for chefs to come prepare dinners it is easy to see why this special place is like a speakeasy venue with a magnificent view of the ocean. However, it has not been fully developed.
The San Juan islet is divided into three communities: Old San Juan, Puerta de Tierra and La Perla. It is the Lorel’s vision to unite them through her work.
“When I was a tour guide, I always wore a flower in my hair so that the people I was guiding would remember me,” Lorel told me. She has a true desire to help which is forged on a love of life and a will to make it better.
For more information or to become involved in the transformation, log online to http://www.walkosj.com or http:www.colectivoperlarte.com.
