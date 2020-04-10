The Covid Art Museum (CAM) was established in Barcelona, Spain, to publicize the artistic works that are being created as a result of the international emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, thousands upon thousands of messages, memes, animations and videos have flooded the internet showcasing not only the creativity of their authors, but their deepest concerns. But once the lockdown and quarantine were enacted in Spain, this kind of artwork increased its circulation on the web.
“We asked ourselves, what is going to happen with all these pieces of art the people have created from their homes? So, we thought about a digital museum to collect all this ‘Covid-art,’” said Irene Llorca, one of the three publicist friends from Barcelona that created the virtual museum.
The Covid Art Museum (CAM) resides within the Instagram app (@CovidArtMuseum) and it is the the first of its kind.
Through their work, artists from different countries express the concerns of the population when facing the Covid-19. Topics such as hygiene and social distancing are part of the themes collected by the museum curators. The museum includes illustrations, videos, paintings, photographs, sculptures and animations.
According to Llorca, international response has been very positive and it is increasing daily.
“We are getting between 30 to 50 works daily. Something that helped us a lot was our call through the Latin American platform “Arteinformado,” which increased participation,” Llorca said.
From all the artwork received, curators choose those made while in quarantine, in any medium and reflecting the situation.
While the creators of the CAM anticipate the time will come when new pieces will cease to come, they are convinced the museum will evolve.
“The museum will serve as archive for Covid Art and will exhibit how artists expressed themselves during the pandemic,” Llorca said.
