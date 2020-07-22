An international team of scientists, led by the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom, has found an asymmetrical double-neutron star system using the powerful Arecibo radio telescope.
This type of star system is believed to be a precursor to the fusion of double-neutron star systems like the one that the United States’ Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) discovered in 2017. LIGO’s observation was important because it confirmed that gravitational waves are associated with neutron star fusions.
The work, published by that team in Nature magazine, indicates that these types of double-neutron star systems could be the key to understanding dead star collisions and the expansion of the universe.
Robert Ferdman, the physicist who led the team, stated that the event caused gravitational waves through time and space, as Albert Einstein predicted over a century ago. According to Ferdman, this confirmed that the phenomenon of short gamma-ray bursts was due to the merger of two neutron stars.
One of the unique aspects of both the 2017 discovery and the new one is that the observed double-neutron systems are made up of stars that have different masses. Current theories about the 2017 discoveries are based on whether the masses of the stars are equal to or very close in size.
“The double-neutron star system we observed shows the most asymmetrical masses among those of known fusion systems within the age of the universe,” said Benetege Perera, a scientist at the Arecibo Observatory and co-author of the Nature article. “Based on what we know about LIGO and our study, understanding and characterizing the population of double-neutron neutron stars with asymmetrical mass is vital to gravitational-wave astronomy.”
Perera, whose research focuses on pulsars and gravitational waves, joined the Arecibo Observatory, funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), in June 2019. The Puerto Rico facility, which is managed by the Central Florida University through a cooperation agreement with the NSF, offers scientists around the world a unique look at space due to its specialized instruments and location near the equator.
The Discovery
The team discovered an unusual pulsar, one of the types of magnetized neutron stars in deep space that emit highly focused radio waves from their magnetic poles. The newly discovered pulsar (known as PSR J1913 + 1102) is part of a binary system, meaning it is locked in a very narrow orbit with another neutron star.
NSF Program Officer Ashley Zauderer noted the Arecibo Observatory’s extensive legacy of important pulsar discoveries. She said that this particular observation shows how “incredibly relevant” the unique sensitivity of the Arecibo radio telescope is to scientific research in the new era of astrophysics.
Neutron stars are the dead stellar remnants of a supernova explosion. They are made up of the densest known matter, containing hundreds of thousands of times the mass of Earth in a sphere the size of a city like New York.
In about 500 million years, the two neutron stars will collide, releasing staggering amounts of energy in the form of gravitational waves and light. Ferdman affirmed that the collision—observed by LIGO three years ago—in itself was an unremarkable event, but the “enormous” amount of matter ejected from the fusion and its brilliance took the team by surprise.
Ferdman said that most theories about this event assumed that neutron stars locked in binary systems are very similar in mass. However, he stressed that the new discovery provides an unusual look at how these interact, given that the masses of the collision’s two neutron stars are notably different, with one being much larger than the other. “This discovery changes previously established assumptions,” he said.
This asymmetrical system gives scientists confidence that double neutron star fusions provide vital clues to the unsolved mysteries in astrophysics—including a more precise determination of the rate of expansion of the universe, known as the Hubble Constant.
