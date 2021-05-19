The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Flamboyán Foundation’s Arts Fund announced the establishment of the Letras Boricuas Fellowship—a fellowship aimed at supporting emerging and established Puerto Rican writers of poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and children’s literature, both in Puerto Rico and from across the diaspora in the United States.
Created to help nurture the continuation of Puerto Rico’s rich and often under-resourced literary lineage, the fellowship will provide 30 writers with an unrestricted grant of $25,000 each. The first cohort of 15 writers will be announced in November 2021. Fellows from both cohorts will be invited to a gathering in San Juan—tentatively scheduled for Spring 2023—to meet, share their work and discuss their process and fellowship experiences.
Home to a rich literary tradition, Puerto Rico has produced some of today’s most celebrated writers, yet there are few dedicated platforms for the elevation and amplification of Puerto Rican literary voices, including funding to support artists in the field. In addition to providing unrestricted funds to support writers, the Letras Boricuas Fellowship will identify and connect writers from diverse backgrounds and identities who embody the vastness, diversity and complexity of Puerto Rican experiences.
“The literature of Puerto Rico—poems, memoirs, fiction, nonfiction and creatively mixed genres is an open window into Puerto Rico’s rich and complex cultural lineages, on the island and in the diaspora,” said Mellon Foundation President Elizabeth Alexander.
“At Flamboyán Foundation, we can’t think of a better way to honor the rich heritage and diversity of Puerto Rican literature in the archipelago and the diaspora than creating a fellowship that lets writers do what they know how to do best. Our Flamboyán Arts Fund recognizes the existing lack of support for this particular sector and the absence of funding opportunities for them in Puerto Rico and abroad,” said Carlos Rodríguez Silvestre, executive director of Flamboyán Foundation Puerto Rico. “This is a first of its kind fellowship on the island and we thank the Mellon Foundation for their commitment to our writers and our literary tradition.”
Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame, who is Puerto Rican, was among those who welcomed the news. “[This is] an important means of supporting Puerto Rican artists in their journey to tell more stories. This collaboration to amplify the work and voices of these creators, both in Puerto Rico and across the U.S. diaspora, will further enrich and enhance the literary experience for all of us,” he said.
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation’s work in Puerto Rico is part of its ongoing commitment to broaden and deepen the range of how and where the stories of our histories and communities are told. Since 2018, the foundation has committed more than $11 million as part of a multi-year initiative to sustain and enrich Puerto Rico’s vibrant cultural and humanities ecosystem and ensure that the arts and humanities will continue to flourish there, especially in the wake of ongoing natural disasters and economic difficulties.
For the past two years, the Flamboyán Foundation has worked to preserve, amplify and strengthen the arts in Puerto Rico. In response to the devastating effects of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, the foundation has committed over $10 million and has provided critical support to 541 artists and 106 arts organizations including museums, theaters, arts education programs and concert venues to maintain the integrity of their programming, increase their visibility, and sustain their impact.
The two foundations also worked together in coordinating an immediate response to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing $1 million in emergency relief to 89 art organizations and 450 individual artists in Puerto Rico.
Writers interested in applying can visit www.letrasboricuas.org for more information and to submit applications in Spanish or English. The deadline for applications is June 20.
