The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission and Cape Air announced that the airline has resumed service to the renovated Taddy Bay International Airport in Virgin Gorda, with three daily roundtrip flights from San Juan.
"We are delighted that Cape Air's Virgin Gorda-San Juan route has been re-established again, just as we are reopening more ports of entry into our territory to welcome more guests back to the British Virgin Islands," said Clive McCoy, Director of Tourism for the British Virgin Islands. "We look forward to welcoming our friends from Puerto Rico once again, to enjoy the wonders Virgin Gorda and surrounding islands have to offer. We are grateful to Cape Air for their unwavering commitment to make this connection possible."
During the pandemic, Virgin Gorda reemerged as one of the Caribbean's premier luxury destinations, fueled by the opening of major properties in the area such as Saba Rock Resort, and Bitter End Yacht Club. In addition, the international airport in Virgin Gorda underwent runway improvements and its main building was remodeled to include a health center for COVID-19 screening. These improvements enable compliance with the Territory’s established travel protocols, some of which were recently relaxed. The new protocols allow fully vaccinated visitors to enter the territory without having to take a COVID test upon arrival if they present a negative result from a PCR or antigen test done no more than 2 days prior to arrival in the territory.
"Cape Air has been investing in the Caribbean region for three decades and re-establishing direct service to Virgin Gorda was one of our top priorities," said Linda Markham, president, and CEO of Cape Air. "Flights between Virgen Gorda and San Juan will be optimally timed to connect with Cape Air's major airline partners' flights to and from the United States, including Jet Blue, United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Airlines," she added.
Flights from San Juan to Virgin Gorda will take off daily at 9:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 4:11 p.m., while flights from Virgin Gorda will depart to San Juan daily at 7:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 1:58 p.m. Passengers will be able to book their flights online through Cape Air's official website.
In addition to scheduled flights, Cape Air will continue to offer its charter flight service. Those interested in booking a charter should send an e-mail to charters@capeair.com or submit their requests through Cape Air's charter request page.
About the British Virgin Islands
The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is recognized worldwide as the sailing capital of the world for its myriad yacht charter options (bareboat, crewed, motor, and traditional sailing) and a host of experiences geared especially for sailing enthusiasts. The BVI is continually recognized with accolades such as "Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and Bahamas" in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2020, the number two spot on The New York Times' coveted "52 Places to Go in 2020" list, and the number one spot for the best places to visit in the Caribbean according to U.S. News & World Report in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
For more information on how to experience the BVILove, contact the BVI Tourism Office in Puerto Rico at (787) 721-2525 or bvi@prlinksco.com. You can also reach us on social media as BVI on Facebook and BVITourism on Instagram.
About Cape Air
Now in its 33rd year, Cape Air is one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States, serving 38 cities in the US and the Caribbean. The employee-owned company, based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, has grown from three flights a day between Provincetown and Boston in 1989 to a fleet of 104 aircraft, more than 400 flights per day during high season, and flying over 500,000 passengers annually. Cape Air was recognized as "One of the Top Ten Small Airlines in the World" by Condé Nast Traveler.
