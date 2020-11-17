From Thursday, Nov. 19, to Sunday, Nov. 22, Muraleo returns to San Patricio Village to celebrate its third edition.
Since 2018, Muraleo has been dedicated to bringing together local artists to express their art and give more life and color to the walls of San Patricio Village. Muraleo 2020 has the participation of internationally-renowned muralists, such as Bikismo, Don Rimx, and Juan Salgado.
As in previous years, artists will display their freelance art on designated walls and guests will be able to view finished works during event days. Walking tours will be offered free of charge for those who wish to know the history behind each artist and their work, and in the same way they will be able to appreciate the murals made in Muraleo 2018 and 2019.
The muralists participating in this edition include: Edwin Sepúlveda (Don Rimx), Rafael Vega, Reynaldo Márquez (Juan del Pueblo) Eliezer Fontánez, Sharon González, Raysa Rodríguez, and Salomé Cortés (Colectivo Moriviví); and Joshua Santos (Bikismo), Juan Salgado, Lorenzo González, and Michael Ocasio. For the first time, Bikismo and Juan Salgado come together in an extraordinary collaboration that will occupy the two outer walls of the shopping center on the southwest side.
Also, following a tradition that began in 2019, Lorenzo González is the "Emerging Artist" of 2020. Lorenzo, who is 14 years old, made a mural entitled "Curiosity" about "the need to rediscover the things that were enjoyed and that the pandemic temporarily took us away, and little by little we resume our lives."
"We are delighted to be able to celebrate Muraleo for the third year in a row, especially this year. It is a perfect event for this time because you can appreciate art in the open air, by car or walking, alone or with your family nucleus. Muraleo is very important to us, as we have a firm commitment to business development and to be the driving force behind the development of young artists who display their art on our walls. We thank T-Mobile who has been our founding partner and who for the third time is the host of the event. Also to all the sponsors who make the event possible," said Adolfo "Tito" González, president of Empresas Caparra.
Moreover, Frances Rodríguez, Public Relations manager for T-Mobile Puerto Rico, affirmed that the telecommunications company is committed to local artists and developing local talent. "We are honored to be part of the third edition of Muraleo, which year after year continues to open a space in our community and showcase the best of our local artists," she added.
