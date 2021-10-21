The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assigned a little over $5 million for permanent works in three iconic recreational facilities at the Municipality of the Capital City: Parque Central, Hiram Bithorn Stadium and Luis Muñoz Marín Park.
“Each one of these parks means a lot for the sports, cultural and family lifestyles in Puerto Rico. With these obligations, we reaffirm our commitment to the recovery of the island in all its aspects,” said the FEMA Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator in Puerto Rico, José G. Baquero.
Of the federal share, $3 million is for the San Juan’s Parque Central, FEMA said in a statement. This 14-acre park, which was inaugurated in 1979 for the Pan-American Games, has 60 employees and receives more than 5,000 daily visitors. The main building, athletic tracks, the bleachers, 22 children’s play areas, the pools and the tennis courts at the park will be repaired. The process is currently at the auction and design phase.
According to the administration at the Parque Central, “the facility is used in a family-friendly way for recreational activities and sports, from age 6 to the elderly.” They also describe it as a “the lungs of San Juan” due to its vast greenery.
For personal trainer Derick Negrón Figueroa, the repairs are important because there are not many places available. “The park helps the youth to continue to develop physically, it entertains them and the general community. I like to come here because I can do what I want in a day in one same place without having to go elsewhere,” he added.
Furthermore, nearly $1.1 million will be used to repair various areas, the main building, the pavilion and various general areas of the Luis Muñoz Marín Park (PLMM for its Spanish abbreviation), originally known as the Parque de Las Américas and inaugurated on 1983.
The family park that has received nearly 951,200 people during the last six years, has a water park, a dog park, pavilions for rent, children’s play areas and bicycle and pedestrian tracks, among others. The PLMM welcomes between 150,000 to 200,000 visitors per year and creates 33 direct jobs and nearly 20 indirect ones.
According to its Deputy Director, Laura Vélez Ramírez, this is one of the most important parks in the city. “The repair and conditioning works to the PLMM are vital, especially during this historic moment. Parks have become the best option for recreation, education and enjoyment. They are open spaces that guarantee social distancing in compliance with health regulations,” said Vélez Ramírez.
Of the funds for PLMM, nearly $70,000 are earmarked for hazard mitigation works to prevent similar damages in future disasters. To this end, some fences and the aluminum gutter on the roof will be repaired to help store water for the cisterns.
Likewise, over $930,000 was allocated to the iconic Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Hato Rey and its power station. The repairs related to Hurricane María on this professional baseball stadium, which takes its name from the first Puerto Rican player to play on the Major Leagues, have already been completed. According to the Municipality of San Juan, the Bithorn, currently open during regular hours following the corresponding protocols, expects the visit of 300,000 people during this fiscal year.
For this part, the Executive Director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, expressed that “Once the reconstruction works finish, thousands of fans will enjoy sports competitions or safe and resilient recreational areas.” He also mentioned that they will be able to attract sports or entertainment events that “support the local economic development through tourism.”
