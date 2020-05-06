When Yamile Pérez gave birth for the first time five months ago to Eva Carolina, she never would have imagined that her first Mother’s Day would be spent under quarantine.
“It feels odd… Usually, my husband and I would gather with my mother, my grandmother… siblings and each of their spouses at my parents’ house and we would have a party. We always have a blast whenever we get together [for Mother’s Day],” said Pérez, a Vega Alta resident.
Activities associated with celebrating Mother’s Day — such as going to shopping malls to buy gifts, visiting restaurants or holding family gatherings — will not be possible this year, which means lost revenues for many local businesses.
“Mother’s [Day] will not have a significant seasonal effect. Sales are difficult because uncertainty is high regarding incomes and from here to May, there will not be a significant change in people who are unemployed,” said economist Santos Negrón.
He said that it is a difficult time for commerce because “there are two big peaks in sales in Puerto Rico: Mother’s Day and Christmas,” and its effect this time will not be felt.
As such, people are finding new ways to remain connected with their loved ones while safeguarding public health and their finances. THE WEEKLY JOURNAL interviewed three mothers to discuss how they intend to spend the celebration in their honor.
To maintain a sense of togetherness amid the islandwide lockdown, both Pérez and Rosa Cruz intend to video conference their respective families via Zoom, a popular app.
For Cruz, digital technology is the only tool she has to keep in touch with her family. Cruz lives by herself in Trujillo Alto, with family dispersed in other areas and municipalities, and her son, Jorge, serves in the U.S. military and is stationed in Tennessee with his wife and daughter.
On a regular Mother’s Day celebration, Cruz, whose own mother passed away, would convene with her sister and niece or at her uncle’s farm in Canóvanas with the rest of the family, including aunts, cousins and other extended family members.
Because she lives alone, Cruz doesn’t foresee any self-made activities that would differentiate the upcoming holiday from an average day under quarantine beyond “Zooming” her son and his family, which she already does regularly.
Pérez, on the other hand, is considering dressing up with her husband and daughter to do a homemade photo shoot to commemorate her first year celebrating the holiday as a mother and to update her family on Eva Carolina’s growth through their WhatsApp group.
Regarding presents, Pérez, a self-proclaimed Marshall’s enthusiast, had bought Mother’s Day gifts in March and intends to deliver them by mail. Meanwhile, Nellys Ríos has not been able to buy these as of yet, but affirmed that from now on, she would rely on online shopping for these particulars.
Ríos lives with her husband and two college-aged daughters in Bayamón. Unlike Cruz and Pérez, Ríos lives just above her own mother, so she is able to visit her frequently while adhering to social distancing measures to prevent infecting her progenitor.
She said that both her and her husband’s day-to-day schedules prior to the lockdown was rather hectic, especially because she is pursuing her doctoral studies in addition to working. A hindrance to most, life under quarantine has allowed her to spend more time with her immediate family. However, health precautions impede her from seeing her in-laws, whom she is “crazy” to see again once family gatherings stop posing a risk.
“Normally I would have seen my siblings and my in-laws… perhaps it will be the same with my in-laws. Maybe I’ll bring them a gift, but maintaining social distancing,” she said.
The Weekly Journal reporter Brenda A. Vázquez Colón contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.