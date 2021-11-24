The Miss World 2021 pageant officially welcomed this week the 98 contestants aspiring to become the world’s next beauty queen.
The ceremony, which took place at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico in Río Grande, was the first time the 98 contestants from different countries were presented to the public, the international media, government and pageant officials, and local personalities.
“We are very excited to be here, and we are ready to show the world all the wonders that Puerto Rico has to offer, especially its culture and the warmth and kindness of its people,” said Julia Morley, executive director of Miss World Ltd.
Puerto Rico is the first Spanish-speaking country to host the Miss World pageant.
Contestants will stay in Puerto Rico for 26 days and the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve will become their second home during this period. The Miss World 2021 final will help boost Puerto Rico's economy by generating around 2,840 hotel room nights during the contestants and staff's month-long stay. Also, 10,000 additional room nights from fans, family members and franchise holders are expected for the last week of the pageant in hotels in the San Juan metropolitan area.
Among the government officials welcoming the contestants was deputy executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) María López, who expressed herself proud of how the pageant will showcase Puerto Rico as “a tourist destination of great luster, showing its natural beauties, infrastructure and modern technology to handle large-scale events.”
For his part, Río Grande’s mayor Ángel González Damudt thanked pageant producers Julia Morley and Stephanie Del Valle, Miss World 2016, for choosing Río Grande as the home for the contestants.
Del Valle, along with Wilnelia Merced, Miss World 1975, are Puerto Rico’s two claims to the world’s beauty throne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.