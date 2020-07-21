The Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2020 beauty pageant was canceled over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as confirmed by Denise Quiñones, director of the franchise, and Clark Ivor, image director.
The decision was made after meetings between the franchise, WAPA TV, and Hemisphere Media Group to safeguard safety and health given the rise of infections on the island. At the time of this writing, the local Health Department has reported 4,255 confirmed cases, 8,685 probable cases, and 180 deaths as a result of the virus.
The director said that a special program will be held to crown the next Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2020 on September 24 through WAPA TV (Channel 4). During the broadcast, there will be the official farewell to the current queen Madison Anderson and there will be surprises to be announced later.
Quiñones, who won the Miss Universe international pageant in 2001, said that she held conversations with Miss Universe agents, who intend to hold the competition in December or early 2021.
Moreover, Miss Universe allowed its franchises to celebrate a local pageant, name a queen or evaluate the candidates from last year.
Quiñones explained that they have already notified the pre-candidates that they have the alternative, if they wish, to continue representing their respective municipalities for 2021. The women who have decided to stay will have more time for training and preparation for next year's local pageant, which is estimated to be held in June.
She added that when the pandemic erupted Anderson relocated to Orlando, Florida to be with her family and will return to Puerto Rico starting August, following all necessary safety measures and ready for new challenges.
