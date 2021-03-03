After a year and a half, the Miss Universe competition will return with a live telecast on May 16.

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL had previously reported that Estefanía Soto Torres, Miss Universe Puerto Rico (MUPR), is eager to win the island's sixth crown in the beauty pageant, a staple event for many residents on the island. Soto Torres affirmed that she is "ready to rock the Universe!"

"How exciting! All these months, since I was named MUPR 2020, have been of a lot of effort and personal learning. Having an official date and time for the final night of the competition once again solidifies my passion and commitment to my beautiful Island. I am ready to enjoy the universal stage and show with all of you," she stated.

Miss Universe Puerto Rico Ready to Serve as Ambassador for the Island Beauty queen ready for one of the most culturally relevant events in Puerto Rico

As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Puerto Rico did not hold its annual search for its Miss Universe representative last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the local administration for the competition chose Soto Torres, who was actually the runner-up in 2019. The 28-year-old beauty queen hopes to serve as an ambassador for Puerto Rico and local issues.

Soto Torres had stated that she is grateful for "being born in this very peculiar country with such a distinctive history and a rich culture that we make ourselves heard wherever we go."

The 69th Miss Universe event will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The last Miss Universe pageant was in December 2019 and its winner, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, has worn the crown longer than anyone else.

Paula M. Shugart, the president of the Miss Universe Organization, said in a press release Wednesday that they've spent months planning a safe competition. It will follow similar guidelines as November's 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

It's still under consideration whether a limited audience will be permitted to watch in person.

The Miss Universe competition will air in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe. In the U.S. it will air in Spanish on Telemundo and the English-language broadcasters will soon be announced.

- Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.