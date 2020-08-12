Meeting the Rope Splicer

His simple, yellow-fringed business card advertised a singular trade, rope splicing. A king’s coat of arms is his logo, fitting, given that he works out of Puerto del Rey Marina in Fajardo.
His card caught my eye since I needed either a new stern anchor line or to splice the existing 150-foot line that I cut during Hurricane Dorian to save my new 35-foot sailboat (new to me) from heading out to sea or crashing into a new catamaran.
I had just purchased my boat, which I named “Second Wind,” in Tortola. With Bryant, a longtime buddy and his son, we sailed it home to Fajardo, in late August, during a lull in the hurricane season.
The start of Dorian changed our plans to cruise the British Virgin Islands. At the time, Dorian was forecast to be a tropical storm heading straight for Fajardo and missing St. Thomas. We decided to find shelter at a marina in St. Thomas. Why sail into a storm?
While floating off Charlotte Amalie, I called marinas looking for a home. The first marina was evacuating its clients. The second marina did not take transients. The engine heat alarm kept on going off. My crew eyed me with concern.
Luckily, Yacht Haven Grand, a marina for mega yachts, enthusiastically welcomed us. We limped into a nearly empty marina over numerous overheating alarms. Upon arrival, Bryant’s son took an immediate flight out. Bryant left the next morning.
Preparing for Dorian
The storm was intensifying: 50 knot winds were forecast for the next day.
By then Yacht Haven was full of beautiful 80- to 100-foot mega yachts with professional crews. My 35-foot sailboat was by far the smallest vessel there. To prepare for the storm, I stowed anything that could move, I collapsed and tied the dodger and bimini, and I tied separate bow and stern lines to the dock. With my dinghy I set bow and stern anchors in the ocean. Finished, I stocked provisions from the local Pueblo supermarket and plenty of Dark and Stormy ingredients. I thought I was prepared.
The next morning the storm shifted its westerly path and headed north, right over St. Thomas. I in was for a rock and roll day. At 1 p.m., I received a hurricane alert by text. At 2:20 p.m., I received a text announcing that St. Thomas reported sustained winds of 82 miles per hour (MPH) and gusts of 111 MPH. No longer a tropical storm, Dorian became a Category 1 hurricane and passed directly overhead.
During the height of the storm, my bow line snapped off the bollard and my boat pointed directly towards a beautiful new catamaran. My stern anchor failed and I was tethered to the dry world by one remaining line. My immediate concern was not my personal safety but whether I had enough insurance to T-bone the catamaran. Too late to call my broker.
I made a Mayday call to the marina and to my surprise Phil and Jamie, the general manager and dock manager, drove out in a golf cart to save my sorry stern. At Phil’s direction, I cut the stern anchor line to use as a makeshift bow line, we tied it around the mast, threw it to Jamie, and she muscled the boat to the dock and tied the line to the bollard. To me, Jamie and Phil are heroes.
As he left, Phil suggested a hot tea was in order. I made a cold and strong Dark and Stormy instead.
Meeting the Rope Splicer
Which brings me to the need to hire Rafael Serrano-Olmo, the rope splicer, weeks later, at the marina in Fajardo. He arrived at my boat, deeply tanned, wearing cool sunglasses, crisp, pressed white khakis over clean boat shoes, a bright white t-shirt and a light white sweater draped around his shoulders. He looked more like a Greek shipping magnate than a tradesman doing ropework. I immediately liked him and knew I was in for an experience with a local character.
I asked him how he learned to splice ropes. “My father taught me to fish. I fished in Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama. I am from Aguadilla!”
He meticulously unlaid the three strands of the inch-thick line, and using tape and his heat gun, he sealed the ends of the strands from unraveling. Slowly and deliberately, he tucked each strand under the corresponding strand of the other line. I did not count how many revolutions he made.
Rafael wanted to teach me how to splice rope, since he thinks it’s important to pass his knowledge down. I was surprised that he wanted to teach himself out of business. But I thought I should learn this skill in case of an emergency in open water. Seated next to him, he passed me the lines. I tried but predictably failed.
“You see that boat across from yours?” Rafael asked. “I am making an eye splice for them tomorrow. Come and see me do it and you can learn.” I could not be at the marina the next day but Rafael was insistent that I come.
Rafael turned 75 on Feb. 22, my birthday too. I wanted to party with Rafael on his birthday.
When he finished the spliced line was every bit as strong as before. Rafael talked again about passing his trade down. He asked me again to come the next day to learn the eye splice. I told him that I wished I could, but I had an obligation in San Juan.
In Puerto Rico, some are concerned that the cooking methods and recipes from the current generation of the islands’ grandmothers may be lost if not passed down. But it struck me that other important knowledge may also be lost if not taught.
I was grateful for his work but disappointed to see Rafael leave. He packed up his heat gun in his tool bag and gingerly stepped off “Second Wind” and onto the dock.
“See you tomorrow Damian!”
“See you tomorrow Rafael!”
