Infectious emergencies, such as the global pandemic experienced over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, may lead to high levels of stress and anxiety due to a looming sense of uncertainty. These emotional strains also have an impact on one's behavior, as well as mental and physical health.
Some physical responses include an accelerated heartbeat, shortness of breath, muscle tension, and digestive discomfort. Other possible side effects include difficulty concentrating, irritability, altered eating and sleep patterns, and, in some scenarios, self-destructive patterns like alcoholism or substance abuse.
Dr. Karen G. Martínez, director of the Psychiatry Department of the University of Puerto Rico's Medical Sciences Campus (UPR-RCM) and director of the UPR's Center for the Study and Treatment for Fear and Anxiety, affirms that being able to control stress, fear, and anxiety is essential to handle the current situation amid the pandemic.
According to the doctor, the people at greater risk of not managing these stress-induced responses are those more prone to get infected with COVID-19 (the elderly or people with chronic illnesses or a debilitated immune system), the youth, health professionals working through the emergency, and individuals with a history of mental illness.
"It is imperative that the people who are already undergoing some type of mental health treatment continue with their treatment to prevent a greater deterioration of their condition," she warned.
As such, Dr. Martínez shared some advice on how to manage the stress associated with the emergency caused by COVID-19:
· Identify a time of day when you will review information in the media about the emergency. Avoid being through the day viewing information about the emergency as this increases the fear and stress response.
· Carefully choose the sources of information to be reviewed. Because this infectious disease is new, there is still a lot of unknown data. Recommended official resources are: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
· Find alternative ways to talk to your family and friends that don't require physical interactions, such as by phone or social media. It is important to maintain social connections during social distancing.
· Make a list of the activities you can do at home during social distancing. Try to maintain a daily activity routine that includes some form of exercise indoors, getting enough sleep, and some social networking time on the phone or computer.
· Take 15 to 20 minutes a day to sit quietly, breathe deeply, and think of a pleasant image.
· Limit your alcohol intake and cigarette consumption.
· See problems as situations and try to solve them one by one.
· Self-perform a relaxing massage on tight muscles.
· Count to ten before reacting to a stressful situation.
· Seek help when you need it and offer help when you can give it. If you are not in a high-risk group for COVID-19, consider identifying people in your community who are and offer to go to the supermarket or pharmacy for them.
· Practice the technique of focusing on the here and now - don't think about what happened yesterday or what will happen tomorrow.
Dr. Martínez reminded that the Psychiatry Department of the UPR-RCM has a center specialized in managing mental health response after traumatic events such as natural disasters. Despite the quarantine, its employees are available via email, cetma.rcm@upr.edu, or through their Facebook page.
She also encouraged to call the Mental Health and Anti-Addiction Administration (ASSMCA by its Spanish acronym) at 1-800-981-0023 or downloading its app. People can also send a text message to the Crisis Text Line 741741.
