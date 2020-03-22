It's been a week and cabin fever is sure to be setting in! But fret not! THE WEEKLY JOURNAL has put together a list of activities that may be enjoyed from the comfort of your home.
FITNESS:
Zumba with Luisín
With over 10 years of experience in the fitness industry, Adrián Luis, or Luisín as he is most commonly known, can certainly get anyone to enjoy working out. His contagious happy attitude will have you counting down the minutes to the next class. Luisín created the movement #BailandoencasaconelGranLuisin so he could keep promoting health and wellness even through these trying times.
Zumba with Luisín classes are held on the Zoom application twice a day on weekdays and once a day on Saturdays. For more information, please contact Luisín over Instagram @ElGranLuisin or on Zoom at #BailandoencasaconelGranLuisin.
Yoga, Fitness and Wellness
Yoga master, wellness coach and personal trainer Megan Haligowski has an array of classes perfect to suit an array of tastes! Keep your body moving and achieve tranquility and peace with her HIIT classes, bootcamp and vino vinyasa yoga!
Classes are held over Facebook and may also be offered privately.
Class schedule: Fitness and bootcamp at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday; yoga at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; Partner Fitness at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and Vino Vinyasa on Friday at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call (954) 703-0892 or contact her via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Sutrafitadventures/
Pilateros Online
The renowned Pilates studio based in Guaynabo and Condado wants you to stay healthy of mind and body. Grab your mat and get ready to sweat with their classes.
Classes are held on the Zoom application.
Class schedule: Mat Pilates, offered daily at 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Barre Workout offered daily at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. For more information, call (787) 221-7971 or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pilaterospr/?tn-str=k*F
SELF-IMPROVEMENT:
El Tutor Coach
This full-service business is all about helping you improve yourself whether it be by learning a new skill, like conversational Spanish, or picking up new hobbies, like painting. Have kids that need help with school? El Tutor Coach can connect you with teachers that can assist your children in a wide array of subjects. For more information, call (646) 221-2085 or contact them through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/eltutorcoach/
Some of the virtual classes available through this service are:
Have Fun Cooking: Learn the Basics and Buen Provecho!
Audience: kids and adults
Caroline Piket, a distinguished local chef and foodie, can turn even the most inexperienced of cooks into a home chef. During her class you will prep, cook and enjoy a delicious recipe. For more information, contact (646) 221-2085.
Art Class
Audience: children and adults
Express yourself through art! Sofia Arsuaga, a prolific artist with experience in printmaking sculpture, ceramics, paint and writing, will teach you techniques and skills to create your very own masterpiece. Choose your medium, be it canvas or clay! For more information, contact (646) 221-2085.
Paint and Sip
Audience: adults
During these trying times, keeping in touch in creative ways is getting hard. How about a virtual paint and sip class with a few friends? Sofia Arsuaga will make sure you enjoy camaraderie through the internet. For more information, contact (646) 221-2085.
Conversational Spanish
Audience: children and adults
The lockdown provides plenty of time to invest in one's development. Why not begin, continue, polish or advance your Spanish skills? El Tutor Coach provides teachers that can teach individualized and group lessons, in person or over the internet. For more information, call (646) 221-2085.
Online Courses
Some of the best universities in the U.S. are offering online courses. Peruse their offerings at https://www.coursera.org and https://www.edx.org/
Princeton University
- Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies
- Imagining Other Realms
- Making Government Work in Hard Places
Harvard University
- The Opioid Crisis in America
- Science & Cooking: From haute Cuisine to Soft Matter Science
- Improving Your Business Through a Culture of Health
Columbia University
- Financial Engineering and Risk Management Part I
- The Age of Sustainable Development
- Artificial Intelligence
The Louvre
Although this iconic museum is currently closed, it offers virtual tours of several of its current exhibits. Let your mind wander through the halls of one of the world’s greatest museums from the comfort of your home at https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne
MUSIC:
Latin music:
Over the past week, many musicians have begun offering online concerts, be it through Instagram, YouTube or Facebook. On Sunday, March 22, Medalla Light will continue with its concert series and will feature:
Daniel Díaz at 4:30 p.m. on Instagram @DanielConga
Sie7e at 5 p.m. on Instagram @sie7emusic
iLe at 5:30 p.d. on Instagram @cabralu
Los Rivera Destino at 6 p.m. on Instagram @losriveradestino
Pedro Capó at 6:30 p.m. @pedrocapo
Opera:
Although the Metropolitan Opera House has cancelled its opera season and closed its doors for the time being, they will be offering free nightly streaming of performances like Bellini’s “Norma”, Verdi’s “Macbeth” and Johnn Adams’s “Nixon in China”. Log on to https://www.metopera.org for more information.
CHILDREN'S ENTERTAINMENT
Zoos
Several zoos and aquariums are offering live streaming of their animals and exhibits. These videos will surely keep children engaged and may even help them with their homeschooling. Some of these are:
- San Diego Zoo in California at https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org
- Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens at https://www.centralfloridazoo.org
- Shedd Aquarium in Chicago at https://www.sheddaquarium.org
- Monterey Bay Aquarium in California at https://www.montereybayaquarium.org
Disney+ App
The new kid on the block, Disney+, has recently announced that it will be offering "Frozen 2" (already available) and Pixar's "Onward" (available April 2) for free streaming.
