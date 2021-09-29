The Museum of Art and Design of Miramar (MADMi) is presenting the first retrospective exhibition of American artist (neé Nudelman, 1940-2006). The exhibition, titled “SUZI FERRER,” studies and analyzes the work produced by the artist during her stay in Puerto Rico from 1965-1975.
After her arrival on the island in 1965, Ferrer joined the Puerto Rican art scene and actively collaborated with commercial galleries and local cultural institutions. Even though the artist had a prolific career on the island - reviews in local newspapers, art encyclopedias and exhibition catalogues bear witness to this - Ferrer’s work fell into oblivion once she moved to California in the late seventies.
“Suzi Ferrer was a pioneer artist in her time, despite her work not being highlighted as she deserves over the years after she left Puerto Rico. With this exhibition, we seek to vindicate Ferrer’s work and present the powerful message that her pieces carried at a time when the feminist movement was beginning to permeate the artistic world in the United States and the world, and explore their relevance today,” said Nicole Pietri, MADMi’s director.
This exhibition represents an analysis of Ferrer’s work, whose paintings at the beginning of her career in the sixties had a marked influence of Art Brut. In her paintings, Ferrer emphasized the rawness, spontaneity and materiality of the medium. However, from the seventies on, and in tune with other contemporary women artists in the United States and Europe, Ferrer’s work took a conceptual turn by dedicating most of her work to portraying the inequality between men and women, and challenging the dominant male gaze.
“Ferrer’s work is characteristic of proto-feminist pop art, where sexuality and the role of women in intimacy and society are explored. Ferrer, like other Pop artists of her generation, inspired by the feminist movement, broke with tradition creating works that altered the political and social status quo of the time,” explained Melissa Ramos Borges, guest curator at MADMi.
“Historically, art has been a vehicle for social criticism. Suzi Ferrer’s work is full of that revealing element where the artist exposes the roles that society imposes on women and instead seeks to empower them. Today, 50 years later, although there is a path traveled, that struggle for equality continues and certainly validates the importance of presenting this retrospective today,” added Marilú Purcell-Villafañe, chief curator of MADMi.
The show is organized chronologically, tracing the various influences present in Ferrer’s work, which range from art brut, pop art, counterculture, feminism and Jungian psychology.
The exhibition is the product of an extensive research by Ramos, an art historian and guest curator, and shows the fluidity with which the artist worked in a variety of mediums including drawings, paintings, graphic works and installations. In addition to the works, the exhibition also showcases notes by the artist herself that help clarify her intentions, conceptual concerns and her creative process.
“SUZI FERRER” is now on exhibition until March 26, 2022, Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.madmi.org.
