Lotus, Puerto Rico’s leading juice brand, relaunched its juice line-up with attractive and new packaging to make its products stand out on the supermarket’s shelf.
The graphics in the new labeling sports a modern twist and includes a QR code thru which consumers can access the brand’s campaign on social networks and digital media. A jingle was also developed, “Menea el Sabor” (Shake the taste up) to associate the juices with the catchiness of the tune while emphasizing in the recommendation to “shake the product up” to best enjoy the fruits’ flavors in what should be “the perfect serve.”
The jingle was created by urban music artist Jahzel and is to be complemented with performer Didi Romero’s “Menéalo Challenge” throughout social networks.
The campaign also includes juice-based recipes created by renowned Puerto Rican chef and entrepreneur Raúl Correa. The recipes (a drink, a main dish, and a dessert) require Lotus juices and are easy to make and enjoy at home.
Guanabacoa
Ingredients:
|4 oz.
|soursop ("guanábana") juice
|1 oz.
|coconut cream
|0.5 oz.
|beet syrup with basil
Procedure:
1) Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice.
2) Shake vigorously and strain over a glass with ice.
3) Decorate with a slice of orange and a maraschino cherry.
Roasted Pork Leg
Ingredients:
|1 tbsp.
|dried cumin powder
|1 tbsp.
|dried oregano
|1/2 tsp.
|dried chilies
|1 1/4 tsp.
|kosher salt
|1 tsp.
|black pepper
|15
|garlic cloves
|3 c.
|Lotus orange juice
|2 c.
|Lotus pineapple juice
|1
|lime (juiced and zested)
|1/2 c. + 3 tbsp.
|vegetable oil
|1
|pork leg, 7-9 lbs.
|1/2 c.
|fresh cilantro
Procedure:
1) Score the skin of the pork leg with a knife
2) Cook the garlic in the oil on low heat for 10 min. Increase temperature to medium-high and add the juices. Cook for an additional three minutes and set aside.
3) In a food processor or blender, incorporate the juice mix with the rest of the spices, except the cilantro, and mix well.
4) Marinate the pork leg with the mix and refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours.
5) One hour before cooking, preheat the oven to 275 degrees and take the pork leg out of the refrigerator. Cook for two hours or until the skin starts to crackle. Take the pork out and increase the oven temperature to 350 degrees. With a brush, baste the pork with three tablespoons of vegetable oil. Put the pork back into the oven and let it roast for another hour or until the skin is crackling. Take out of the oven and let it rest for 15 to 25 minutes before carving.
6) Mix the pork drippings and juices in a food processor with the cilantro and use the mix to garnish the pork slices.
Passion Fruit Panna Cotta
Ingredients:
|1 can
|coconut milk
|15 oz.
|Lotus passion fruit juice
|2 c.
|heavy cream
|1/4 c.
|refined white sugar
|1 1/4 tbsp.
|gelatin powder
|1/4 c.
|fresh passion fruit pulp
|1/4 c.
|fresh mint
Procedure:
1) Dissolve the gelatin in three tablespoons of water and let it hydrate completely.
2) Heat up the passion fruit juice, coconut milk, and sugar in a saucepan. Turn off the heat after the mix starts to bubble and the sugar is dissolved. Let it rest for 5 minutes.
3) Mix in the hydrated gelatin. Add the heavy cream and strain the liquid. Pour into 6 to 8-ounce ramekins and refrigerate for at least 6 hours
4) Unmold the ramekins and garnish with passion fruit pulp and mint leaves.
