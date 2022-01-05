Even Chile’s new president, Gabriel Boric, has a tattoo. A lighthouse riding on Hokusai-esque waves shines into the dark upon the young president’s forearm paying homage to his homeland.
The fact is, tattoos are mainstream. They’ve rid themselves of their previous negative associations with the underworld, and now they’re even common enough to face restrictions from governments –such as the European Union’s recent banning of certain chemicals used in tattoo inks.
Around 30% of Americans over the age of 18 have at least one tattoo, according to data from IBISWorld, who also projects the tattoo industry’s annual market growth rate to be 13% with a reported $1.5 billion in yearly revenue. An estimated 21,000 tattoo parlors operate in the US.
“Here, it's like a national sport –there are fights in bars over favorite tattoo artists,” explained Juan Salgado, a world-renowned tattoo and multimedia artist, of Puerto Rico’s tattoo scene. “It’s so small but there’s so much talent. Obviously, it's an island where tattoos show the whole year round.”
Salgado’s journey to tattoo-stardom
Salgado started creating when he was young. “I was a little kid, I was super shy - the outlet I found to socialize was through art,” he recalled during an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. “I took a pencil and started drawing, and soon I could draw better than any of them. I couldn’t look people in the eye before. I’ve been through an evolution.”
As a teenager, Salgado was into extreme sports and metal and punk bands, whose members' tattoos sparked his interest in skin art. He got his own first tattoo at 17 on a whim. By 20, he was studying painting and sculpture in college when an old friend showed up.
“Someone knocks on my door. I open the door, and it’s one of my best friends from childhood who had moved to Boston. This long-haired dude with a lot of tattoos, he came from Boston to visit. He brought his machines, and all the kit,” Salgado recounted. He tattooed himself for the first time –a five-pointed star in red and yellow surrounded by a blue-green glow on his ankle.
From there, the next 19 years snowballed. Working in different tattoo studios around the island, traveling internationally for competitions, winning over 150 of them, Salgado became known globally for his visionary style and glowing colors.
Becoming an icon
If by some chance you don’t know Salgado, you definitely have heard of at least one of his clients. The impressive list includes Miky Woodz, Ricky Martin, Rauw Alejandro, Jaime Mayol, Yandel, Miguel Cotto, Daddy Yankee, Wisin, and Ozuna. He opened his own studio, Color Conspiracy, in 2011.
“19 years ago, it was impossible to think about that - a tattoo-artist as a career. There were no role-models, it was a crazy lifestyle,” Salgado reminisced about the changing industry. “As I started tattooing, I didn’t see it as a career option until I was six years into it. The money was incredibly good.”
In 2021 the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that on average, a tattoo artist in the US makes $49,520. “It’s art and nobody realizes it. I’m one of the first ones that moved from art school to tattooing,” said Salgado.
In addition to tattoos, Salgado paints murals and has even created and sold NFTs, a new venture for many artists at the forefront of the crypto-blockchain wave. He’s always been at the cutting-edge of the arts scene. Salgado’s genesis piece (a.k.a. the first NFT the artist created) “The Lotus Diamond” sold for $32,000 (7.5 ethereum).
The future of tattoos in Puerto Rico
“I want to educate people to see tattooing as a career, an alternative type of school. It’s not just my plan, it’s the future of tattooing. There are a lot of schools now where people can learn to do hair - tattoo schools are something that is going to happen too,” he said.
Salgado is currently working on campaigns with Ford, Ana G. Mendez University, and McDonalds. In the past he has used his platform to raise over $300,000 to build a home for cancer patients. “I like to promote positivity with my art - and Puerto Rico as well,” said the artist.
