In support of Puerto Rican entrepreneurs, Causa Local and Ágora Cultural Architects have launched Causa Creativa (Creative Cause), a series of events that fuse education and entertainment.
The first events begin Wednesday, June 17 and will be broadcast via Facebook Like. These will feature Puerto Rican projects Papaya Tropical, Mundo de Muñecos, Sangría Néctar del Alba, and Tortillas Doña Lola.
In each event of Causa Creativa, the public will be able to learn about a variety of topics this summer, such as:
● June 17 - 'Soy Sexual' (I Am Sexual) with Papaya Tropical: Workshop to learn and accept our sexuality
● June 24 - ''Make a Puppet with Your Family' with Mundo de los Muñecos
● July 1 - 'Learn to make the best pico de gallo' with Tortillas Doña Lola
● July 8 - 'Summer Cocktails' with Sangría Néctar del Alba
The entrepreneurs that comprise Causa Creativa have gone through the Causa Local platform, a nonprofit that offers small and midsize businesses in Puerto Rico alternatives to access capital.
“Entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico have a world of cool things to teach us. Each one brings a different angle to the audience. This is the time to let them into our homes virtually, get to know them and take advantage of the recipes and workshops they offer us," said Ana María Cintrón, founder and director of Causa Local.
The events are possible thanks to the collaboration between Causa Local and Ágora Cultural Architects, a company dedicated to making space for Puerto Rican and Latin American creators inside and outside Puerto Rico.
"These local businesses are also expressions of our culture, and we are very pleased to offer them a platform so they can share a bit of what they do and interact with the public," said Beba Rivera, co-founder of Ágora.
The events will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. through facebook.com/culturalagora and facebook.com/causalocalpr.
