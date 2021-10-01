Michelle Marie Colón, representative of the municipality of Loíza, was crowned Miss Universe Puerto Rico (MUPR) 2021 last night, in an evening framed by the motto 'Embrace Your Beauty,' held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center.
"It was 20 months (waiting to compete in MUPR), I counted them, and many years of preparation, gaining experience from various professionals," she highlighted after being crowned, regarding her preparation and en route to her next goal: Miss Universe.
For the 21-year-old and six-foot-tall beauty, MUPR represents her second crown because she won Miss Teen Americas in 2018.
To fulfill her dream of representing Puerto Rico before the world, she put her studies in biology and pre-medicine on hold.
Colón also received the special Woman of Courage award from L’Oréal Paris in recognition of her philanthropic commitment, since she has her own foundation, the Care Empowerment Program. In fact, she capitalized on this initiative and the importance of self-management in order to achieve larger-scale changes in her answer to the final question.
The second runner-up was Miss Dorado, while the first was Miss San Lorenzo.
MUPR began to the rhythm of the urban interpreter Lunay, in the company of the 26 candidates for the crown held by Estefanía Soto, who was also in charge of the leadership together with José Figueroa.
The competitors wore a creation by Jaer Cabán, choreographed by Danny Lugo.
The 15 semifinalists were Miss Aguadilla, Liana Morales; Miss Loíza, Michelle Marie Colón; Miss Toa Alta, Zaely Sierra; Miss Carolina, Ediris Rivera; Miss Mayagüez, Amanda Ayala; Miss Toa Baja, Heilymar Rosario; Miss Cidra, Marangelí Meléndez; Miss Salinas, Astrid Arroyo; Miss Trujillo Alto, Stephanie Miranda; Miss Dorado, Oxana Rivera; Miss San Juan, Fabiola Aquino; Miss Vega Baja, Genesis Oliver; Miss Isabela, Gabriela Sofía Muñoz; Miss San Lorenzo, Jaylene Álvarez, and Miss Villalba, Gabriela Guzmán.
The day included musical presentations by Colombians Manuel Medrano and Fonseca.
The new queen will represent Puerto Rico in the 70th edition of Miss Universe, which will take place in December in Israel.
