Living in Puerto Rico is a draw for visitors, and mine come mostly from the Northeast, where I used to live. The adventurous visitors even accept my invitation to sail on my 35’ sloop, Second Wind.
The promise is the lure of the Caribbean: turquoise blue sailing water, ice cold “cervezas,” beautiful small islands with fun open-air beach bars, and the best burger in the world at Lazy Jacks in Vieques. What I don’t promise are skies empty of rain squalls and terrifying thunderstorms and lightning. Well, those are kind of implied.
My good friend and former Boston neighbor, Mike, arranged a first-time visit after the NOAA five-day forecast showed no developing conditions during hurricane season. Two days after his arrival and provisioned for four days, we left Fajardo for a due east sail to Culebrita, a 22 nautical mile sail from Fajardo. Tropical storms that moved a safe distance north of Puerto Rico left a rare northern wind, a perfect opportunity for a straight beam reach sail. I promised Mike a gorgeous, placid horseshoe bay called Tortuga Beach at Culebrita. I had sailed to Culebra several times, but never to Culebrita, so it would be a shared new sailing adventure.
Mike is a motor-boater, meaning he has good transferable experience for sailing. He wanted the helm, great for me, since it allowed me to trim the sails and find the most direct course. Salmon filets marinated in soy and teriyaki sauce and ginger would be our first night’s dinner, since there are no facilities on Culebrita, just an old lighthouse that I was eager to see. Mike could savor the best burger in the world after we left Culebrita.
Like most sailors, I have more than one weather app, four in fact, and I checked them all before we left. Each showed not much chop but not much wind either. Nothing to worry about, or so I thought.
Late in the afternoon, we took a left past Culebra and into the channel between the two islands and we started sailing north. The channel is dramatic, green of islands, blue of sea and beautiful. Culebra was on our port, Culebrita to our starboard and rocks in the distance rose out of the water forming small and tall islands. The channel does have some challenges to the first-time navigator. Where we would hook a right to sail into the horseshoe bay of Culebrita would not be clear until we sailed further north.
The skies darkened but it was late afternoon, so it was nothing alarming. As we approached, we saw the narrow opening between two small keys and we bore off to starboard. We could see Tortuga Beach, but it was not the placid, idyllic blue turquoise bay we expected. Huge dark waves rolled towards the beach.
“I just saw lightning,” Mike exclaimed.
I could not worry about lightning, I needed to figure out how to get over those rollers and into the bay, or even if we should try. We had few other options, since it was getting dark soon and other anchorages were not altogether close.
One long rolling wave after another guarded the entrance to the bay. I trimmed the sails and Mike fired up the engine. On the right side of the beach I saw a mast. “There is a catamaran in there,” I said to Mike. Its presence gave us comfort that we could sail in. Of course, we had no idea in what sailing conditions the cat arrived.
Possible danger up ahead
Mike motor-sailed perpendicular to the rolling wave. Our strategy was to sail in the middle, where it appeared the wave was the smallest. As we approached, I guessed the largest height of the wave, closest to the edges of each side of the bay, was near 10 feet. I had recently sailed downwind from St. Thomas to Culebra with 25 knots of Christmas winds and following seas, and surfed down troughs of 6-8 foot waves, but I had never sailed over a single huge roller like this, moving in the same direction of the boat. I could not calculate the danger or even the wisdom of making the approach. If we miscalculated and took an angle a breaking wave could broach the boat.
As we neared, I looked to port and could see the big wave up close and too personal. I hollered to Mike to veer off to port. Mike turned hard and we did a 180. I did not look forward to sailing to another anchorage in the dark. We approached again.
We timed the wave as it broke and Mike smoothly sailed into the bay with barely a bounce. We looked back at the next roller forming behind us and congratulated our success, though smaller rolling waves followed us. We anchored behind the 50’ catamaran and sat dazed before we enjoyed our first beer. Mike researched lightning on his phone. Since we could not safely cook salmon on my stern grill cold roasted chicken below was our first night’s dinner.
We talked of what to do in the event of a lightning strike. The wind kept us parallel to the beach and Second Wind rocked laterally with the oncoming waves. We were in for a sleepless night on the anchor. Throughout the night we dragged towards the catamaran. We stayed on our cushions in our respective cabins.
Thunder and lightning strikes
Shortly before 4 a.m., I woke to the booming sounds of thunder. I looked up through the overhead hatch window to see bursts of brilliant white lightning followed by staccato white flashes. I opened one of my radar apps and saw that one of several storms in the immediate area would soon be directly overhead. My heart rate increased.
We endured the electrical storm for almost three hours during which we were sure we were going to get hit. The sound of thunder is that much greater on a sailboat than in the comfort of your enclosed home. In each moment I thought the worst had passed, lightning suddenly flashed overhead, and when thunder crashed less than a second after I became very concerned. Anything can happen when lightning hits a sailboat. It can burst a hole and sink it, it can destroy electronics, it can kill crew members.
I have read much more about safety measures to take during a lightning storm. Disconnect any electronics to the extent possible. Place small electronics in an oven or microwave. Make fire extinguishers temporarily more accessible. Get your rubber dinghy ready for a quick exit. Keep your handheld VHF handy. Always keep paper charts on the boat in the event electronic charts get fried. These are just a few of the safety measures available to most sailboats. Check the weather more than just in the morning. And always have a Plan B anchorage or mooring when arriving to a new destination at dusk.
We had three more days of easy, lightning-free sailing. Perhaps the most difficult experience was not the lightning and the 10-foot rollers. Lazy Jacks was serving only fried food. Oh, well. Mike will have to return for another sail and the best burger in the world, but I promise nothing.
