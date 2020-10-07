“Life is like a jigsaw puzzle, you have to see the whole picture, then put it together piece by piece!” - Terry McMillan, American author
I am a dissectologist, but I would prefer to refer to myself as a puzzler, jigsaw-ist, or puzzle-ologist. I have been putting together 500 to 700 piece puzzles for years. I find it’s a great way to self-meditate and when friends join me, it is a cozy way to interact.
John Spilbury, a British engraver and mapmaker, is credited with inventing the puzzle concept in 1767. He glued a map to a piece of wood and cut it up into bits. With a challenge to his friends to try to put it back together — thus, a craze was born! Because the puzzles were cut by hand they were called “dissections” or “dissected puzzles,” hence the term “dissectologist.”
In 1873, the jigsaw, the tool that cut the wood into pieces was designed. The original meaning of the word jigsaw comes from the word jig and its sense of “up and down motion,” which describes the way a jigsaw moves as it cuts.
With COVID, many people have rediscovered the fun – and distraction – of puzzles. Some companies have reported seeing puzzle sales of more than 300 percent since the coronavirus pandemic started in March.
As a long time dissectologist, here is my Step by Step guide on how to organize yourself to put together a jigsaw puzzle.
1. As an experienced puzzler, here are a few of my “must have” accessories:
A. A puzzle mat. The dimensions of the puzzle will be on the box. Make sure your board is bigger than the puzzle! I purchased a large flat, felt board which is easy to move.
B. Puzzle sorting trays: Most puzzle pieces fall into several shapes and categories: corners, regular, irregular, double wings and double ears. You can also separate the pieces by colors; words are easy to pick out or any distinguishable designs. These trays are a handy way to organize your pieces.
C. Good lighting
D. A magnifying glass
2. If you are a beginner, I would suggest beginning with a 300-piece puzzle with a lot of color and variation. My best suggestion is to find a puzzle design and texture of the pieces that you will enjoy handling. There is a wide variety of materials: Paperboard, with its different widths of cardboard, is the most common since they are easier and cheaper to mass produce. Wooden pieces are more expense, yet the quality and the shapes are vastly more interesting. Other varieties of puzzle materials include fabric, glass and metal.
3. Set up: Separate the major colors or pattern features into the sorting trays; this is my system, but others prefer lining the pieces face up in cut and color.
4. It’s best to begin with the edges, giving the puzzle the “frame.” Move on to completing the larger shapes and color sections. Always check with the picture on the box, as this will help give you reference on where the pieces should be placed.
5. When you are tired or bored, take a break. A fresh look at it later may help you see things you missed.
7. Finally, when you compete the puzzle, what is your game plan? Do you want to deconstruct it and put back in the box? Or do you want to glue and frame your finished puzzle for display?
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle had 551,232 pieces! It took 1,600 students working together 17 hours to finish it!
And as amazing as it may seem, puzzles are now selling on eBay anywhere from $25 to $4,500 each.
