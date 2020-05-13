As part of its support for the call to stay at home, Liberty Puerto Rico announced that it will extend free access to all premium channels of HBO and Cinemax to its clients until May 17.
With the hashtag #DisfrutaEnCasa, Liberty urged its clients to enjoy series like Westworld, Insecure, and The Plot Against America offered by HBO channels (400-406 HD).
Among the premieres available, the provider highlighted 'Joker,' the acclaimed film starring Joaquin Phoenix, who wan an Academy Award for Best Actor for this role.
For Cinemax (415-419 HD), Liberty pointed to 'Strike Back,' a television series that follows two former military men in the present day who are bound by traumatic experiences.
Other channels, such as Antena 3, The Weather Channel, ¡Hola Tv!, Mundo, Corazón, Cinema, and the Sony Movie Channel are also available for free for Liberty's clients.
