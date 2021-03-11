La Borinqueña, a best-selling graphic novel created by Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez -who is of Puerto Rican descent-, is likely to get a film adaptation.
To date, actress Rosario Dawson (Sin City, The Mandalorian, and others) is slated to direct the pilot program, while Madison Reyes, protagonist of 'Julie and the Phantoms' by Netflix, is eagerly studying the character.
"Madison is reading the series and is delighted with the virtues of the Puerto Rican heroine… The fans started with that she must be La Borinqueña. You have to admit that the character is a young woman like her, who is in high school and will be in college soon. She, with Julie and The Phantoms on Instagram, has more than a million followers. She uploaded a video shouting with joy from her room, seen by more than 200,000 followers, that they had to read the first comic of La Borinqueña; it made her want to learn more about Puerto Rico, learn Spanish and connect with the character. As every day in social networks, the rules change. It may be that this month we can have a legitimate connection with a new project, because there are many actresses and actors showing their support," Miranda-Rodríguez told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
"Nothing wrong with a little research for a 'Role,'" Reyes wrote on Instagram along with a picture of her holding the comic. She tagged Netflix in the post, shared five days ago.
Miranda-Rodríguez revealed that the 16-year-old actress “told me that she loved the book and that she was taking this seriously. She already finished number one. It's an amazing thing for her that she is the lead actress. She is publicly airing with Madison a supporter of the teenage generation. She likes to say that she wants to be Puerto Rican like her. This is a journey, but since I can't guess I say more projects will come."
"This book reaches so many Puerto Ricans in Chicago, San Francisco, Boston and Texas, and more and more people from the diaspora study it at universities and as entertainment," he said.
“I wrote to the Annenburg Foundation to compare the programming that they are doing with African Americans and Asians and the representation is horrible. On the platforms neither in movies, nor on television. As the studies are run by Americans, they do not know what La Borinqueña does and they do not know our culture. And, since they don't value it, we don't even exist in novels, films and books and they are trying to guess the Latinos. They do not understand that we are universal. The Black Panther is from a country that does not exist, but our island is for real," the writer said.
La Borinqueña's character is called Marisol Ríos de la Luz and she is a student at Columbia University in New York, where she is majoring in ecological sciences. As part of a laboratory, in Cueva Ventana, during a storm, she discovered La Estrella Del Camino and endowed it with the powers of Atabex, Huracán, and Yucahú, becoming a vigilant hero of the environment and culture of Puerto Rico. People began to identify her as La Borinqueña, which is also the name of Puerto Rico's national anthem.
Although born in New Jersey and raised in the Bronx, Miranda-Rodríguez highlights his love for Puerto Rico, where he lived after his 13th birthday.
“It is very difficult not to have a family, because they have already left after Hurricane María and eat a sancocho with soba’o bread. That experience is not going to be for my children, although they want to know their heritage of working people. My youngest son wants me to read him the adventures of La Borinqueña every day. In fact, the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. has the character of La Borinqueña on permanent display with his costumes along with other heroes from the United States. If it weren't for this series, I couldn't give prizes and scholarships to my people on the island and contribute 500,000 masks like we did. I have tried to use this novel to give children a connection to the authentic island," he added.
"La Borinqueña is not just a Latino character, but represents our philanthropic effort and activism," he underscored.
