March is an important month for Puerto Rican actress Karla Monroig, who is not only celebrating her birthday, but also the return to the Puerto Rican art scene with the premiere of “Yerba Buena”, a movie from filmmaker Bruno Irizarry, now playing in more than twenty theaters throughout the island since March 5.
“This is a dream come true for me. For a long time, I’ve been asking the universe to have the opportunity to work in a movie project that I like, in my island, and it happened”, says Karla, who is also a model and a host.
She describes the project as “a spectacular screenplay that breaks all taboos, learned behaviors and showcases how resilient Puerto Ricans were after the Hurricane Maria disaster, which brought to light so many needs in the community, as well as health issues.”
In the movie, Karla plays Sonia, a woman that, together with her friend Mary (actress Isel Rodríguez), tries to help Juana (Jessica Rodríguez), who struggles with pain management during her remission from cancer in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
The use of medicinal marijuana is a key element in the movie's plot.
Karla reveals that “when the screenplay was presented to me for the first time, judgments and prejudices came to mind. But now I can see and understand them for what they really are. I gave myself the opportunity to study the issue, talk to the director and learn about the goals of the film. He told me, ‘what I want is to educate, break taboos, and make people understand that this could be a real alternative for patients with chronic illnesses’. He also said that he wanted to show that medical marijuana could significantly improve the health in individuals with these conditions.”
This controversial subject gets a comical treatment in the movie. Karla points out that audiences will leave the theater with a clear sense of the issue and the reasons why. “It’s completely legal”, she says.
“The idea that these drugs are bad exists because that’s what we were taught. Until a few years ago, the same thing was said about alcohol. However, through the film, and my character, Sonia, we show that ‘brownies’ can be bought in the same way that you buy pain relievers. These are tools to empower communities,” she adds enthusiastically.
“Have you had any personal experience with cannabis?,” asked THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
“Of course,” is her answer. She adds, “I have a nephew with epilepsy and autism, with convulsions that get worse every time, he cannot communicate verbally. He has made incredible improvement with the [cannabis] oil. I also have close relatives with chronic pain. It’s sad that I have to refer to them as “a relative” and not by name because of taboos, but they get judged even though they use it for their health. Anyway, whoever wants to use it for recreational purposes, it’s their decision.”
Have you used or do you currently use it?, posed THE WEEKLY JOURNAL . “I don’t use it, but if I had to, I would. As matter of fact, my neurologist recommended CBD to help me sleep since I was suffering from migraines. At some point I tried, but I got sort of sick”, shared Monroig.
Happy And Renewed
Karla says that she is happy, not only because of her obvious physical transformation, but also because she feels healthier. She made important adjustments in her eating habits. She has also begun taking products that have improved her intestinal health; products that this summer will become her first entrepreneurial project.
“All bodies work differently. For a while I tried the Keto diet; whereas some people lose 10 pounds, I only lost 2. It was frustrating because I was in the middle of the production of Yerba Buena and I was feeling bloated. I followed a treatment to stop the addiction to sugar and carbohydrates, which gave me a better understanding of proper eating habits, but even then, it was difficult losing weight. Then I began to use Plexus, a product based on plants to improve intestinal health that gave me great results. I want to invite more people to use it, to benefit from it and to generate some extra income.”
With regards to her new entrepreneurial role, Karla, the mother of 7-years-old, Amanda and wife of famous Puerto Rican songwriter and performer Tommy Torres, shares that she has never been involved in a project like this one.
“I know what it is to fight with a body that is not reacting the way you are expecting it to, even when you have a balanced diet. I’m also aware of many people with health conditions that don’t realize theycan be caused by intestinal problems; this is the reason why I feel compelled to share my testimony as well as others’ that are happy with the results”, she concluded.
Other Projects
She is currently filming the new show from Telemundo, “100 Días Para Enamorarnos”, a romantic comedy starring David Chocarro, Erick Elías, Ilse Salas and Marian Treviño, among others.
During the summer, she will be back in the local theater scene -with a touch of humor-, and will also star in the movie “Bella”, also from Yerba Buena’s director, Bruno Irizarry. However, she is well aware that her biggest challenge this year will be her entrepreneurial adventure.
5 Minutes of Impact
Another professional role she has been working on for almost three years is that of life coach. It is a personal project she pursues in order to positively impact people by strengthening their minds, thereby improving their quality of life and personal satisfaction.
“Life coaching focuses on health and empowerment. When I started, it was only on a personal level, but I would like to host conferences,” she said about her motivational and transformational speeches titled “5 Minutos de Impacto con Karla Monroig”.
“I always wanted to study psychology, and now I try to read daily and combine both methods because they are not the same. We all go through difficult moments of change that remove us from our comfort zones. If we don’t have the right tools, our emotions could be affected, cause anxiety and depression. That’s what this is all about, offering those tools,” she says.
Strong And In love
In fact, life coaching helped her during her separation from her husband two years ago. Now she feels her marriage is “stronger and with more love than ever before.”
“Marriage is hard work and a responsibility for both people; I feel blessed in that sense. Tommy and I are a team and we support each other a lot. For example, if he’s doing a concert, I’m with our little girl. I’f I’m out promoting or have any other commitments, he stays with her. We support each other so we can both reach our professional goals. We feel empowered. We have learned to see adversity as an opportunity to become better people instead of focusing on chaos or negativity. These new opportunities are why we live as a family,” she concludes.
