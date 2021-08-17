Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Arrives in Puerto Rico

Two weeks after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Puerto Rican hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finally arrived in Puerto Rico to celebrate her historic feat with the people.
Camacho-Quinn will be welcomed with a town caravan that will bring to mind the mega celebrations that took place on the island for the sporting triumphs of Félix “Tito” Trinidad, José Juan Barea and Mónica Puig, and of the Puerto Rican beauties in Miss Universe. The only difference is that there won't be any other massive events.
"I'm very excited," the gold medalist told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. "I'll be ready, I hope to see everyone [today]."
Camacho-Quinn arrived this morning at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, from where the caravan will begin, starting at noon, passing through San Juan and ending in Trujillo Alto.
The route will start from Baldorioty de Castro Ave. (PR-26), on the corner of Los Gobernadores Ave. Then, it will continue along the De Diego Ave. (PR-37) towards the Minillas area and turning onto the Ponce De León Ave. (PR-25) towards Miramar.
During the journey, she will enter the islet of San Juan, continuing towards El Escambrón and continuing the route towards Old San Juan until the height of Plaza Colón. There, there will be a turn to the left to take Constitución Avenue and there will be a stop for a few minutes in front of the Olympic House, where Camacho-Quinn will get off the float to greet some children.
The route will continue up to the Fernández Juncos Ave. (PR-35) in union with the Muñoz Rivera Ave. (PR-1). Then, the caravan cross the Milla de Oro area in Hato Rey, San Juan, before making a detour to the Jesús T. Piñeiro Ave. (PR-17) to take the Trujillo Alto Express (PR-181) towards the Pueblo de los Arrecostaos.
A Musical Welcome
In Trujillo Alto, the hometown of Camacho-Quinn's mother - María Milagros -, there will be a reception with a batucada, stilt walkers and music to the beat of the historic bridge. In addition, Mayor José Luis Cruz will hold a brief welcoming ceremony.
"The caravan must be arriving in Trujillo Alto between 3:30 p.m. and. 4:00 p.m. We hope to receive you at the historic bridge around 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., with a giant banner with the five athletes from Trujillo Alto (Camacho-Quinn, Melissa Mojica, Adrián Gandía, Marifé Torres and Gretchen Ortiz) who represented Puerto Rico at the Olympic Games," David Santos, municipal director of Sports & Recreation, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
The caravan will make a short tour of the town of Trujillo Alto where the celebration will culminate.
The following day, Camacho-Quinn will be received by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi in La Fortaleza and honored by the Legislature in the House of Representatives.
