The other day I noticed a group of people picking up trash in Old San Juan. I felt compelled to ask what they were doing.
“We are plogging,” Jaime Domenech explained. “It is a Swedish word. Joining the words picking up trash and jogging mixed into one. Plocka (pick up in Swedish) and jogga (jogging in Swedish) equals plogga. In short, it means to pick up. We walk every Saturday in different areas picking up trash.”
Jaime and his brother-in-law, Dr. John M. Pagán, see plogging as a way to motivate family and friends to exercise together with a collective purpose. So, they went on Facebook and told other residents in Puerto Rico where they could meet them on Saturday mornings to participate in what is becoming the “sustainable sport of the future.”
The plogging movement was created in Sweden by Erik Ahlström. When he moved to Stockholm from a small skiing community, Ahlström became frustrated with the amount of litter he saw while riding his bike to work every day. He decided to change his exercise routine to jogging so that he could also pick up trash. Soon, friends started joining him with the intention of both improving their personal well-being and the natural surroundings.
To participate in this sport, you need only purchase a grabber reaching tool to pick up trash (if you do not want to bend down), plastic gloves and a plastic kitchen bag. You can walk and/or jog with friends and family at your leisure.
Here are some ideas to help motivate more ploggers in Puerto Rico:
1. Use social media to organize an event. The bigger the group, the more fun you can have.
2. Change your plogging area weekly. When you return to the same spot, see if your trash pick up has made a difference.
3. Be prepared for people to ask questions. Take time to explain this new exercise movement to them so you can motivate more ploggers.
4. If your group needs to be inspired, there is a global plogga group. There are ploggers in over 40 countries whose purpose is to dialogue and exchange ideas to help inspire each other. Plogging World, @plogga and the Facebook page Plogga are the ones I learned about.
5. Plogging is proven to burn more calories than a normal run since ploggers often incorporate movements into their exercise routine, such as squats when you bend down to pick up litter. It also requires more arm strength to hold all the litter. Half an hour of plogging will burn 288 calories on average - compared to just 235 calories from regular jogging.
Facts to Think About
If the world continues littering as we do today, then by 2025:
• There will be more plastic than fish in our oceans.
• 99 percent of all seabirds will have eaten plastic.
• It takes 450 years for a plastic bottle to break down and, in the ocean, as plastic breaks down into little micro pieces, they will be eaten by sea life, harming them.
• Chewing gum takes 20 to 25 years to break down and a cigarette butt 1 to 5 years.
• Let’s spread the gospel of being environmentally conscientious and remember: We are all responsible for the world we live in.
Be humble, pick up trash and become a “Proud Litter Picker.”
