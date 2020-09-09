“Be yourself, everyone else is already taken.” - Oscar Wilde, Irish poet and playwright
Since the quarantine started in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic, I have become addicted to YouTube!
I stumbled onto it because my hair is starting to fall out and I was concerned. After two telemedicine calls to my dermatologist, I decided to educate myself by using YouTube. To obtain the information I needed, I just typed in: “How to keep hair on your head.” And voilà! YouTube comes up with many creative answers for me to try and purchase!
YouTube was created in 2005 by three former PayPal employees from San Bruno California—Chad Hurley, Steve Chen and Jawed Karim. YouTube’s mission statement is to give everyone a voice. It is a video-sharing search engine where users can upload, share and view content. Originally, the network was called “Tune In, Hook Up,” as the concept started as an online dating service that ultimately failed. But the network had an exceptional video and uploading platform for the nonprofessional.
YouTube credits its breakthrough moment to Janet Jackson’s infamous “costume malfunction” during the 2004 Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show. YouTube had recorded the show and as a result of the what happened, so many people wanted to see it. Google eventually bought the site in Nov. 2006 for $1.65 billion.
As of 2019, there were more than 31 million YouTube channels. People all around the world are creating channels, and there are over 500 hours of uploads every minute. The most popular YouTube country is India, featuring more than 10 million subscribers!
Ryan Kaji, a nine-year-old YouTuber from Texas, remains the video platform’s highest earner for a second year, raking in $26 million in 2019. Kaji is famous for his toy reviews and childhood antics, and even has his own product line at Walmart. So you can see people are making a lot of money on YouTube.
As I surfed through the channels YouTube offered, I became intrigued with the contributors reporting about Puerto Rico. I enjoyed listening to Diana Cohen, who lived in Puerto Rico for four years. Her observations regarding the island were fascinating. In one of her videos, I felt she looked straight at me and said, “Why don’t you try creating your own YouTube Channel?” OK, I will. But the world of YouTube is fraught with obstacles, and the main one is self-confidence.
Since Diana Cohen’s assurance that I too can be a YouTube star, I have been investing time learning about what I would need to start a channel. I now have watched more than 40 videos explaining how to begin, create content and the necessary equipment I will need.
The most important element to starting a YouTube channel is diligence and commitment. To develop a strong following, you must create content regularly.
A few observations:
1. Identify your niche. Decide if will you be a commentator, giving advice, relating experiences, sharing knowledge, etc. – or perhaps all of the above. Then brand your show’s name.
2. Outline and write scripts for at least six months.
3. Equipment: Good lightning and an iPhone are necessary. Don’t invest in equipment until you are sure this is something you want to do in the long run.
4. Make your videos short. YouTube likes videos that are no longer than 10 minutes each.
5. Most importantly, enjoy yourself and educate others.
So, please look out for me on YouTube in the future, where I will be highlighting the stories I have written for THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Happy viewing!
