The National Association of State Arts Agencies (NASAA) and the Aroha Philanthropies organization awarded the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials) a $23,000 grant to develop artistic and cultural programming for the elderly community in Puerto Rico.
The ICP is one of 36 state arts agencies in the United States to receive a grant from NASAA. Thanks to this, the grant-winning states will be able to carry out creative activities aimed at older adults.
"We recognize that older adults have many contributions to make to our society and their communities, but sadly they often face age discrimination, are isolated, and have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to these funds we will be able to add new cultural projects aimed at them, which also help their well-being," explained Carlos Ruiz, executive director of the ICP.
With the funds granted, the Center for Integrated Gerontological Services and Family Support (SIGA, Spanish acronym) will train ICP staff, artists and organizations so that they can offer a creative service or program in the arts to this population.
"NASAA is proud to have the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture in our creative aging group," said Pam Breaux, president and CEO of NASAA. "This grant will help increase opportunities for creative aging in Puerto Rico over time, facilitating lifelong learning, joy, social engagement, and greater well-being for older adults."
The initiative, which will last for 10 months, will be a contribution to the elderly and their communities with a series of activities aimed at improving their quality of life and individual and collective well-being. The activities will last until next year and aim to improve the physical and mental health of the elderly as a fundamental social right, social commitment and well-being of all.
For her part, Ellen Michelson, founder and president of Aroha Philanthropies, said that “our foundation is proud to partner with NASAA to support creative aging through our state and jurisdictional arts agencies. This initiative marks an important step toward greater awareness, adoption, and funding of creative aging programs across the country."
The ICP, in its mission to promote and disseminate the different disciplines of the arts that enrich our culture, will offer programming to older adults who, it is estimated, may represent roughly 25 percent of the population in Puerto Rico.
For information on the new creative aging activities that will take place in Puerto Rico, contact the ICP Office of Support for the Arts by email: support@icp.pr.gov. To learn more about NASAA's state investments in creative aging, click here.
