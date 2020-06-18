The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish acronym) invited residents for a special programming online to celebrate its 65th anniversary next Saturday, June 20.
The programming will feature a variety of artistic and cultural presentations, including a concert by Danny Rivera, a Puerto Rican icon in local culture. The celebratory presentations begin at 6 p.m. on the ICP's Facebook account.
With this anniversary, Puerto rico's primary cultural institution reaffirms its mission to preserve, promote, enrich, and disseminate the cultural values of the Puerto Rican people.
"Despite the challenges that we are experiencing in Puerto Rico and worldwide, we have put a lot of effort in preparing a program that commemorates our history and culture for the enjoyment of all people. We invite you to be part of this special celebration from the comfort of your home or at the ease of any mobile device," said ICP Executive Director Carlos R. Ruiz Cortés.
He explained that the presentations were recorded in the Arriví Theater in Santurce.
On Sunday, the ICP will broadcast two documentaries: "Dr. Ricardo Alegría: curador de la cultura puertorriqueña" and "Caguana: Nuestro Patrimonio Taíno."
This anniversary will be dedicated to Don Wenceslao Morales, better known as Wence, who has been a photographer for the ICP for 51 years. Through his lens, Morales has captured the most emblematic moments of the Institution and has documented Puerto Rican art and culture. On Sunday at 5:00 pm, a special tribute will be held and the virtual exhibition of his photographs will be presented on the portal archiveicp.com.
The ICP was founded on June 21, 1955 by Dr. Ricardo Alegría. Since then, it has continued to develop, support, and defend the Puerto Rico's cultural activities. Throughout its six decades, it has cultivated a wide and valuable cultural documentary heritage of the people of Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.