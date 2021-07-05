The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials) signed an agreement with the Municipality of San Germán to promote initiatives that bolster the region's cultural, educational, and economic development.
The agreement establishes a collaboration in the maintenance of the historic Porta Coeli Religious Art Museum and the planning for the commemoration of the 450 years of San Germán. It also includes advice from the ICP in the revitalization of its plazas and the development of cultural projects in that historic area.
"We are excited about this collaborative agreement focused on the Porta Coeli Museum as the central axis of cultural activities in the area, to reactivate, promote and expand programmatic projects that highlight our Puerto Rican cultural values. As part of our policy of decentralization of arts and culture, we seek to promote larger projects outside the metropolitan area and with this agreement we are on that path," ICP Executive Director Carlos R. Ruiz explained.
Ruiz added that this agreement mirrors similar arrangements with other municipalities, such as Vieques and Ponce.
Virgilio Olivera, the mayor of San Germán, stated: "from the first day we took office, our north has been art and culture. Since then, we are promoting cultural and gastronomic tourism. The Porta Coeli Museum is one of our main attractions not only to attract domestic tourism, but international as well. We are proud to be able to establish collaborative ties with this project. Together with the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture, we know that success will be guaranteed."
This conservation, education and economic development project proposes a diversified cultural program and exchange that includes archeology and cultural ethnohistory. It was agreed to promote volunteer work among citizens in this and other ICP properties, such as the Caguana Indigenous Ceremonial Center in Utuado.
In addition, to promote in youth the interest of history and our built historical heritage, the ICP will allow free entry to the Museum for all students and teaching staff of the educational institutions of San Germán, including public and private schools and the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico, San Germán Campus.
The Porta Coeli Religious Art Museum is considered the oldest religious structure in Puerto Rico and the second oldest in Latin America, dating back to 1606.
The ICP has the mission of preserving, promoting, enriching and disseminating Puerto Rican culture. For more information about this and other ICP initiatives, follow their social networks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as 'Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña.'
