The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials) announced that it will celebrate International Museum Day with a series of forums and virtual tours in museums and parks attached to the ICPR.
The activities will be broadcast from May 16 to 23 through the Institute's Facebook page.
"Although International Museum Day is officially celebrated on Tuesday, May 18, we have decided to make our museums and parks accessible to the public through workshops, artistic presentations and virtual tours for a full week. This way, they can enjoy high-quality content from their homes and anywhere else in the world," explained ICP Executive Director Carlos Ruiz Cortés.
The global holiday has been celebrated since 1977, according to the International Council of Museums (ICOM).
The activities begin this Sunday, May 16, at 10:00 a.m. with a pyrography workshop by the artisan Pedro Pérez. On Monday, 17 at 6:30 p.m., the virtual tours of the Porta Coeli Museum in San Germán and the Casa Urrutia in Mayagüez will be presented. While at 7:00 p.m., there will be a broadcast of an artistic presentation by Eury G. Orsini and Zuleira Soto.
On Tuesday 18, the official day of the celebration, there will be a virtual tour of the Casa Blanca Museum in Old San Juan and the history of Fortín San Jerónimo in San Juan will be presented, followed by a look at Fort Conde de Mirasol in Vieques, and culminating with a guided visit to the Ruins of the Caparra Museum in Guaynabo. At 7:00 p.m., a special edition of 'Placement on Digitization as a Tool for Cultural Accessibility' will be presented.
The activities continue on Wednesday, 19 with the transmission of Past and Present: Our Indigenous Ceremonial Center of Caguana at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation of Las Vecinas from Caguana at 7:00 p.m. During this day there will be the sign language interpreter Juan Gabriel Díaz Ríos.
On Thursday, May 20, cultural spaces will be announced in Old San Juan, such as the Casa de los Contrafuertes, El Bastión and Regimiento Fijo with virtual presentations from 6:00 p.m. That same day at 7:00 p.m., a placement program on citizen empowerment will be broadcast in cultural spaces.
The celebration continues on Friday the 21st with a tour of several facilities such as the Luis Muñoz Rivera House in Barranquitas, the Museum and house of Dr. Celso Barbosa in Bayamón, the Cautiño House in Guayama, the Music Museum in Ponce and the house of First Governor of Puerto Rico, Jesús T. Piñero, located in Canóvanas. For his part, singer José Chema will present a special episode of Cultura Virtual (Virtual Culture) from the Museum of Music in Ponce at 7:00 p.m.
On Saturday, May 22, at 10:00 a.m., Master Leila will feature her artistic presentation for the whole family. The celebration concludes on Sunday 23rd with a weaving demonstration workshop with artisan Elisa Vicenty at 10:00 a.m.
All the presentations were recorded in the Museums and Parks attached to the ICP, such as the Porta Coeli Religious Art Museum in San Germán, Casa Urrutia in Mayagüez, and the Music Museum in Ponce, among others.
For more information and reservations in the Museums and Parks of the ICP, call (787) 892-5845 or write to jlamboy@icp.pr.gov.
