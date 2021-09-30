The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP) presented the details of what will be its first musical play, titled 'Cuatro Un Musical,' which will premiere on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Francisco Arriví Theater in Santurce.
The piece written and directed by the playwright Miguel Rosa and it will star Luis Obed Velázquez, Amanda Rivera, Ernestito Concepción, Aidita Encarnación, Yeidimar Ramos, Michelle Alves, and Radamés Medina.
“We have been working on this artistic project for more than a year, taking care of every detail, because we want to present Puerto Rico and the diaspora with a musical work with which they can identify. We are honored to have the participation of great talents in musical theater. We are sure that the premiere of this type of project will help this area of Santurce to stand out as the theater district that we aspire to. Puerto Rico has the necessary talent to shine at the level of the great meccas of international musical theater," ICP Executive Director Carlos Ruiz Cortés said about the play's premiere.
The musical features four stories of Puerto Ricans from the diaspora that become intertwined when the plane that takes them back to Puerto Rico leaves them stranded for four hours at the airport. Between conversations with coffee, unexpected encounters and strong hugs, life will put them to the test and together they will discover that the important thing is the trip, not the destination.
The cast is completed by Magali Carrasquillo, Christian Laguna, Luz Marina, Pranjaal Luna Rai, Javier Iván Maldonado, and Alfonso Roqué. The staging will feature the original compositions and musical arrangements by Juan Carlos Rodríguez and the vocal arrangements by Michelle Brava.
“I am delighted to be part of the cast of Cuatro Un Musical and to be able to return to the theater that I love so much with Miguel Rosa, Michelle Brava, and Juan Carlos Rodríguez. The piece is beautiful and I love the music. I always learn surrounded by professionals of the stature of the team that these Puerto Rican artists have assembled. They will be surprised and they will enjoy it very much! How much talent! Thanks to the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture for this Legacy. Thanks to Miguel, Michelle, and Juan Carlos for this gift,” said Carrasquillo, who will play an aunt who gets stranded at the airport with her niece, whom she helps move back to Puerto Rico.
For his part, the playwright Miguel Rosa López has worked with renowned theater companies - such as Repertorio Español, Boundless Theater, Tantai Teatro, Corporación Teatro Latino, Teatro Caribeño, San Juan Family Entertainment, and Opera de Puerto Rico. He was the founder and artistic director of the CeDIn Theater and The Black Box Theater Workshop. Among the projects he has directed and designed are "Rent," "In the Heights," "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time," "Once on this Island," and the musical "Contratiempo," inspired by the music of La Quinta Estación.
“For me, the slogan of this project is 'a little musical with a giant heart,' and it is because Cuatro's magic lies in the honesty of each of its stories and in the humanity of its characters. Having the opportunity to create a completely original musical theater project on my island is a dream, and that it can go through a rigorous workshop process where we were able to test the material prior to this premiere is a great luxury for which I will be eternally grateful to the Institute of Culture and its director, Carlos Ruiz. In Puerto Rico, there is the talent to create new jobs, and there is no lack of enthusiasm. What is needed is to continue funding these opportunities for creative workshops and daring producers who launch themselves to present them,” Rosa López said.
Cuatro Un Musical will be presented the last two weekends of October. On Friday, 22 and Saturday 23 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday 24, at 6:00 p.m. The play returns to the scene on Friday, 29 and Saturday, 30 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, 31 at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are sold on PRTicket.com
