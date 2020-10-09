The Publishing House (Editorial) of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials), invites viewers to enjoy the ceremony for the 2020 National Literature Awards, which this year will be held virtually as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be held on Wednesday, October 14, at 5:00 p.m., through the official ICP page on Facebook. During the ceremony, the winners of the different categories will be announced, including the Concha Meléndez Prize for literary criticism, and the honorable mentions.
This edition will recognize works of poetry, short stories, novels, and essays. The winning manuscripts will be published as part of the ICP National Literature Awards collection. The ceremony had been planned to be held in person, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICP Editorial decided to announce the winners in a ceremony without an audience that will be broadcast live over the internet. Only the editorial office team, representatives of the ICP executive management and, for the reading of the award, one judge per category will be present.
The ICP Editorial's mission is to promote, publish, distribute, and disseminate the literary and cultural production of the various sectors that make up the Puerto Rican people. The ICP National Awards, which have been held since 2006, are a recognition of the excellence of the writers who, along with other great authors, are part of the island's national literature collection.
Moreover, the Concha Meléndez Prize for Literary Criticism was instituted by Act 12 of January 8, 1999, to highlight the life and work of the famous Puerto Rican writer, Concha Meléndez. This recognition is sponsored in conjunction with the National Library of Puerto Rico.
To learn more about the ICP's mission or to explore Puerto Rico's cultural heritage, visit https://www.icp.pr.gov/en/.
