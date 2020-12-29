The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials), the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music, and the Ángel Ramos Foundation announced that the "Despertar Musical en Año Nuevo" (Musical Awakening in the New Year) concert will be broadcast next Friday, January 1, at 7:00 p.m. through the ICP's Facebook page.
This concert, recorded at the Francisco Arriví Theater in Santurce, will feature a varied repertoire of Christmas classics and original songs for the whole family to enjoy. Some of the songs that will be performed are: Soy un niño musical, El baile del elefantito, Burrito sabanero, Noche de paz (Silent Night, Spanish), among other well-known Christmas carols.
All the musicians are alumni of the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music and belong to the Musical Awakening Project. The musical group is made up of Enrique Ríos Escribano, Andrés Rigau Torréns, Xaymara Guzmán Colón, Tania González Colón, Belén Santos Figueroa, Rosa Sierra González, Jean C. Faría Jiménez, Jeren Guzmán Rivera, Adriana Lizardi Vázquez and Esthermarí Barbosa Álvarez. Miguel Diffoot will also participate in the interpretation of the grandfather character known as Geño.
Despertar Musical is a musical education program created by the Conservatory that encourages the development of musical skills from an early age.
This concert will serve as a token of appreciation for the support received for more than a decade for the project and it has been possible thanks to the patronage of the Ángel Ramos Foundation and the ICP. The show is free of charge and is intended for the enjoyment of the whole family.
