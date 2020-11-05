The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials) and its Musical Scenic Arts Festival announced this year's edition of the Festival of Movement.
The event, which was recorded at the Francisco Arriví Theater in Santurce, includes classical ballet, as well as contemporary and folkloric dance. The Festival of Movement will be broadcast live through the ICP's Facebook page on Saturday, November 7, at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, November 8, at 6:00 p.m.
"It fills us with pride to be able to carry out the Festival again this year despite all the challenges we have had. Although it is not the same as a live presentation experience, this new virtual modality will allow us to reach a wider audience and allow more people to enjoy the art of movement and dance that are so important to our culture," ICP Executive Director Carlos Ruiz Cortés said in a missive.
Throughout its history, the ICP has included classical and folkloric dance in its multiple festivals and activities. Since the 1960s, dance companies like Gíbaro de Puerto Rico and Areyto: Ballet Folclórico de Puerto Rico have collaborated in multiple projects of the Institution.
"Dance is an important artistic expression in Puerto Rican culture. It's a form of expression and social interaction that we communicate through movement and music," added Marcos Carlos Cintrón, director of the Scenic Musical Arts Program.
On Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m., the Institution will broadcast classical ballet and contemporary dance by Andanza, CODA21, Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico, Mauro Ballet, MayaWest Dance Project, and Claroscuro.
Meanwhile, on Nov. 8 at 6:00 p.m. Areyto & Gíbaro de Puerto Rico and Guamanique de Puerto Rico will interpret folkloric dances for virtual audiences.
The ICP launched the Festival of Movement last year with the goal of supporting the local artistic community and recognize Puerto Rican dance as an artistic force. It is a space that celebrates the discipline of dance, and every company has the opportunity to captivate the public with presentations that highlight their respective styles and dance expressions.
For more information, visit the ICP's social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
