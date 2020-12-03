The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP) announced a collaboration with the Puerto Rico Public Broadcasting Corporation (WIPR, Channel 6) to broadcast the cultural programming that has been presented on the former's social media, such as workshops, dances, theater plays, concerts, and other emblematic projects by the ICP.
The broadcasts begin this Saturday, Dec. 5, at 9:00 p.m with the special presentation of the ICP's 65th anniversary, which includes a contemporary dance by Claroscuro, a monologue by renowned actor Teófilo Torres, and a musical intervention by Pleneros de Severo. Meanwhile, the WIPR will broadcast a special, three-hour programming showcasing the different phases of the Nacional Trovador Contest on Dec. 24.
"In these times of great challenges, we are focused on continuing to promote our Puerto Rican culture, as well as strengthening and maximizing the reach of our artists. Alliances like these allow us that new audiences can enjoy our emblematic cultural projects and other initiatives that are worked on every day," ICP Executive Director Carlos Ruiz Cortés said in a missive.
This initiative is born as an effort to continue supporting the cultural sector and provide greater exposure to local artists from different disciplines.
"This alliance provides us with wonderful content that we will be presenting from the month of December. We are a screen for the exhibition of the various cultural manifestations that enrich our country," said Eric Delgado, the president of the WIPR.
Some ICP-produced projects that will be broadcast by the WIPR include the celebration of San Juan's 500th anniversary, titled "Celebremos San Juan Virtual," the Festival of Movement, and Campechada 2020, among others.
Moreover, the ICP will continue uploading and broadcasting diverse online programming with Cultura Virtual, Coloqueo, and Descubre Nuestras Colecciones, which may be enjoyed daily through the ICP's Facebook page.
"Thanks to social media, the public has been able to stay in touch with our artists and have access to Puerto Rican arts and culture amid these times, enforcing recommendations by Health authorities. These platforms provide us with a greater reach for these projects and an unlimited audience possibility," Ruiz Cortés explained.
Other efforts include support for artists funded by the CARES Act, performances by local artists at the Kennedy Center's Arts Across America project, and broadcasts with the Loisaida Cultural Center in New York.
