The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials) and 71 Associates announced a collaboration to broadcast a jazz concert of Charlie Sepúlveda & The Turnaround.
The event will be broadcast through the ICP's Facebook page next Sunday, November 1, at 6:00 p.m. Electronic equipment connected to WiFi and Bluetooth will allow spectators to see it through a smart TV, achieving better resolution and sound. This is the beginning of a new series of virtual concerts and artistic presentations under the 'El Steady' brand.
"We continue supporting Puerto Rican talent and our artists from different disciplines. We have focused all our energies in digitalizing all our cultural offers so it is more accessible in these times of social distancing," ICP Executive Director Carlos Ruiz Cortes stated.
This new project joins others that are already being broadcast from its digital platforms, such as Cultura Virtual (Virtual Culture), Coloqueo, Proyectos Subvencionados por Ley Cares (Cares Act-Funded Projects), among others.
"We want our artists to continue working and for our people to find a space where they can safely enjoy our art and culture. Charlie Sepúlveda is a great exponent of Jazz music and for us it is a great honor to be part of his musical show," Ruiz Cortes added.
In the concert, recorded at the Francisco Arriví Theater in Santurce, Sepúlveda interprets along with his band, The Turnaround, music from the classics of 'Mr. Trumpet Man.' The band is comprised of Norberto "Tiko" Ortiz in the saxophone, Eduardo Zayas in the piano, Francisco Alcala in the drums, Gabriel Rodríguez in the bass, and Nicholas Cossaboom in percussion.
Sepúlveda is a renowned trumpeter and orchestra director, winner of a Latin Grammy award. Currently, he is heralded as one of the great modern musicians of jazz and Latin jazz. Apart from being a long-standing member of Eddie Palmieri's band, he has worked extensively with legends like Tito Puente, Dizzy Gillespie, Wynton Marsalis, and Danilo Pérez. For over 25 years, The Turnaround has been Sepúlveda's primary endeavor, a highly-refined vehicle for the master to honor and reinvent the tradition of Latin jazz.
For more information, follow the ICP and Charlie Sepúlveda on social media.
