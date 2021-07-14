The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP) announced a call for musical theater actors and actresses to audition the new musical, Cuatro. People between the ages of 18 to 60 will be able to audition until Monday, July 19, 2021.
The audition video must be emailed to mrosa.stagemanagement@gmail.com. In addition, interested parties must include a recent profile photo and artistic resume. It is important that in the subject line they write 'MUSICAL AUDITION' with their full name.
If pre-selected, candidates must be available on July 23 and August 7 for face-to-face auditions at the Francisco Arriví Theater in Santurce. Rehearsals will begin on September 20, 2021.
For more information about this and other projects of the ICP's Musical Performing Arts Program, write to theaters@icp.pr.gov.
