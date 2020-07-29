Consumer products giant Unilever, whose brands include Ben & Jerry’s ice creams, Lipton tea and Dove soaps, reported that second-quarter sales were only slightly lower than the same period a year ago — beating expectations of a drop of around 4 percent — despite the lockdown measures triggered by the global fight against the coronavirus.
CEO Alan Jope said the Anglo-Dutch company had “unlocked new levels of agility in responding to unprecedented fluctuations in demand.”
The company’s shares jumped more than 8 percent on the news.
Unilever’s results provide a snapshot of how consumer behavior has been altered by the global pandemic - shoppers bought more food and drink to consume at home rather than visiting restaurants and cleaned their homes and hands more while spending less on personal grooming.
“The spread of COVID-19, combined with the lockdowns and restrictions that have been implemented in many countries, has led to significant changes in the operating environment in our markets. Consumer demand patterns have been impacted by channel closures [due to lockdowns], more time spent in the home and the critical importance of hygiene,” the company said in a statement.
“Lockdowns in our markets and reduced personal care occasions amidst restricted living, led to lower demand for skin care, deodorants and hair care, which each saw volume and price decline,” the company said.
E-commerce grew 49 percent in the first half of the year as lockdowns and fear of the virus forced people to stay home and shop online. Puerto Rico was no exception, as the island started a strict lockdown and curfew in mid-March.
Second quarter underlying sales growth edged down 0.3 percent while turnover fell 3.1 percent compared to the second quarter in 2019 to $15.4 billion.
Food and Refreshment Sales
Unilever noted that overall sales of food, in-home consumption of ice cream and tea rose as people spent more time at home.
However, lockdowns in most markets led to the closure of out-of-home channels. “This, together with reduced tourism, led to a reduction in out-of-home ice cream sales of nearly 30 percent. Similarly, food service sales were down around 40 percent as hotels, restaurants, cafes and bars closed. At the same time, we saw double digit growth in our retail foods business with Knorr and Hellmann’s performing strongly,” the company said.
Sales of ice cream for consumption in-home increased by 15 percent in the first half and by 26 percent in the second quarter, significantly offsetting the declines in out-of-home channels. The Magnum and Ben and Jerry’s brands have continued to grow strongly.
Personal Care Items Hit
The flip side was that “consumers had fewer personal care occasions from going to work or socializing, and we saw a decline in our personal care business, except for hygiene products.”
The importance of hygiene in fighting the coronavirus led to increased demand for hand and home sanitizing products.
“Consumers eating and cleaning more at home, and focusing more on hand hygiene, led to underlying sales growth in North America of 9.5 percent in the second quarter, despite a negative impact of 3.7 percent from food solutions and Prestige channel closures,” the company said.
Following a review launched in January, Unilever said it will retain its tea businesses in India and Indonesia and separate the company’s remaining tea operations into a new business. The separation is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
-The Associated Press contributed to this story.
