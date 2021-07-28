After a year and a half without stepping into classrooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both children and parents may feel anxious when faced with a new adjustment process as classes return to school rooms this academic year.
As per orders of the Puerto Rico government, COVID vaccinations will be required for all students ages 12 and up, and masks will be mandatory at all schools.
Héctor Coca, a clinical psychologist, explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that it is important not to underestimate the impact that this change will have, and to see through the eyes of students.
“Studying from home has been a bit chaotic and many children want to fully rejoin school. However, even if there is such excitement about going back to the classroom, change is change, good or bad. So, parents should help their children in the process,” said Coca, who is a behavioral specialist with more than 20 years of experience.
To prepare them, he suggested emphasizing everything that will be gained at this stage.
“Tell them ‘It’s good that you’re getting out of the house! You’ll see all your friends and the teachers again!’ Those are comments that will make them feel confident. Children are like a canvas because they absorb what is happening around them. If mom and dad are happy with the return, the youngest will be too. On the other hand, if caregivers - who are the ones who provide their sense of security - transmit fear and anxiety, this is what the children will reflect,” Coca explained.
He also recommended that parents involve children in preparing for the return. “All children are excited to buy new notebooks, bags, uniforms and shoes. They are filled with this back-to-school propaganda and that everything is going to be fine. This is how we must approach them because they will need to be very encouraged in the process. This will be achieved if the adults around them transmit this energy and optimism to them,” he added.
Anxiety Among Parents
Kevia Calderón Jorge, president of the Puerto Rico Psychology Association (ASPPR by its Spanish initials), advises parents to learn about the action plan of their children’s educational institution and compare that with the current reality so as not to create false expectations or anticipate events.
“It is highly important that parents stay in good communication with the school to learn about health safety and protocols. If parents are forewarned and know how the school is going to handle it, they will certainly be calmer,” Calderón underscored.
The psychologist also urged parents to focus on managing what is within their reach.
“Parents need to feel reassured and confident that they are not putting their children at risk. For this, they must understand that what is in their hands is to give the children the tools to face what is coming. This is accomplished by reviewing the family plan for staying healthy, teaching children about recommended hygiene measures, and discussing the school plan for the new year. Consulting your pediatrician about the particular condition of your child and the practical recommendations is another aspect that provides peace of mind and helps reduce anxiety,” she stated.
Training to reinforce the different measures to be followed can be done through play with puppets, dynamics or evaluating children’s interaction with their peers.
“Sometimes we think that children —because they are small— will not have the necessary care. The reality is that they tend to respond better than adults think. To date, many are used to wearing masks and frequent hand washing, so to some extent, they have the information and are familiar with the topic of prevention,” she said.
Calderón added that parents should examine themselves and contemplate seeking help to work with their personal fears without transmitting them to their little ones.
“Being afraid is expected many times. But when it makes interaction with children difficult or causes more distress in them, it is necessary to seek help. Take time, evaluate how you feel and your concerns. Remember to focus on what you can control to be most effective in managing your emotions. It is also important that you be flexible. Knowing that circumstances can change at any time avoids anxiety in the event of an eventuality,” she affirmed.
