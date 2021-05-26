Men’s fashion has dramatically changed over the past decade or so. With the rise of hoodies under trench coats, white sneakers with suits and beanie hats for all occasions, formal dressing has had its own makeover - thanks to the introduction of streetwear into the mainstream fashion scene
Streetwear is a form of casual dressing, with elements of hip hop culture mixed with the surf and skate scene, and often inspired by Japanese style. It gained popularity in the 1990s when music and fashion were sold as a package deal, and singers’ merchandise was more than just a band name printed on a t-shirt, but instead statement pieces that were designed to be fashionable.
Well-known brands such as Supreme, Thrasher and Stüssy have seen a huge surge in demand since the crossover of streetwear into the limelight of the fashion world.
Originally beginning as skate and surf brands, these labels are more popular than ever, with Supreme’s net worth valued at $1 billion in 2017. Supreme has stores in many cities from New York to Harajuku in Japan, with raffle tickets now being distributed for their popular “stock drops” to control stock management for the lucky customers who get their hands on a new piece of Supreme.
Thrasher and Stüssy are no longer just worn in skate parks or on the beach. They are now seen as statement pieces, with the clothing being the epitome of cool and often mixed with more formal items such as a long trench coat or even tailored suit pants. Today, Stüssy is widely known as the Chanel of streetwear.
Fashion designer and DJ Virgil Abloh has had a huge role to play in streetwear becoming more popular.
Abloh founded his fashion brand Off-White in 2012, with t-shirts retailing in and around $250 each. Off-White is hugely influenced by Japanese street style: think layered neutral pieces and oversized hoodies, with the iconic logo often splatted across the back of the garments or placed on the sleeve. Since then the company has become a household name, as has Abloh’s.
Streetwear officially made it into mainstream fashion when Virgil Abloh was appointed creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton in 2018.
Abloh’s first show at Louis Vuitton was a far cry from what the brand was once known for: dark browns and camel shades, often elegant in craftsmanship and classy in appearance. Abloh made his debut in Paris with a show full of color. The runway was a strip of rainbow hues, opening with white loose-fitting suits matched with white leather duffle bags. The collection continued to show luminous green industrial vests with matching gloves, as well as harnesses in bright colors paired with matching bags.
It was clear from that point that Abloh was bringing his iconic streetwear looks with him to Louis Vuitton, and, for better or worse, men’s fashion has not been the same since.
