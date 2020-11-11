With the title of “Insurrectas,” writers Milton Brito and Josué Rodríguez, through a fictional narrative and the medium of biography, “rescue” the lives of 20 Puerto Rican women from the 16th century to the present, which include “cacicas” (Taíno leaders), slaves, freedwomen, patriots, working leaders, poets, politicians, singers and a “maipiola” (matchmaker), who have left their symbols of female empowerment over time.
“We started this methodology after Hurricane Maria (in 2017) during the time without electricity and we sat down to write to see how many women we [could note]. We created a list of more than 50 to write stories from their gaze and from people who were present at that time. This is one of the fictional parts of the book and the other collects biographical information, readings, history, films and documentaries. We made the list in one sitting, dedicated to our mothers to honor them too, and it wasn’t that difficult,” Brito said.
This anthology of insurrectionists is made up of María de Caguas, Celestina Cordero, Ana María, Mariana Bracety, Ana Roqué de Duprey, Luisa Capetillo, Felisa Rincón de Gautier, Isabel Oppenheimer, Julia de Burgos, Isolina Ferré Aguayo, Rebekah Colberg Toro, Ruth Fernández, Rita Moreno, Sila María Calderón, Antonia Martínez Lagares, Iris Chacón, Sonia Sotomayor, Ednita Nazario, Mayra Santos Febres and Mónica Puig.
“María de Caguas, one of the cacicas we chose, was already leading a group of Taínos by the age of nine. Her fight was against the Spaniards, although she was forced to marry one, and on the way to Spain, her ship wrecked. We do not know what happened, but we string together with fiction the horrible life she lived and what happened inside the ship. She challenged Juracán to get to the island and escape. Another story is that of the freed [slave] Celestina Cordero, sister of teacher Rafael Cordero, who from a young age became a teacher of slave and free girls. She was fighting the government to get her [teaching] title -and this is a true story- until she died,” added Brito, who works in transformative research projects, community empowerment and art dedicated to vulnerable populations.
Inspiring stories for everyone
“Invited by the writer Yolanda Arroyo Pizarro, who holds the Ancestral Black Women chair, she gave us to read ‘La Gaceta de Puerto Rico’ (founded in 1806), where there was news of the time and we found the advertisement of a person who owned a slave he had freed. The ad is very short and it was from Vega Baja, our town. Based on the story in fiction, except for its name, we construct a story of brown women who escaped the oppression of their masters with the complicity of the hacienda owner’s wife, where they lived. The story ends on Aug. 4, 1872, and in La Gaceta, it is announced that Doña Belén Torres returned freedom to her slave Ana María,” Rodríguez added.
He underscored that as educators, their interest is to make these stories visible, especially to guide today’s youth, not only to learn about these illustrious lives but also to be inspired by these great women and invite them to find out and seek more information about their real lives.
“Most of them are quite well known, but their stories are inspirational - like Ednita Nazario’s - and we narrate it from the perspective of empowering women to assume their sexuality, not accept abuse, inspire women to love their body, to be strong, in defense of the LGBTQ+, with a long and wide journey towards adulthood. As for Isabel Oppenheimer, ‘Isabel la Negra,’ we focus on her impact on the population of Ponce, where she had her brothel. With higher standards, she supports poor families in her city and wanted to be veiled in the Cathedral, but the bishop objected. Her funeral was attended by over 13,000 people,” Rodríguez told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
For Julia de Burgos, they wove a different story in search of trying to be as poetic as possible. They tried to tell her art and her life as a poet in a short story as if death had fallen in love with her.
“We also cover women from different historical moments to the present, of different professions, depending on the different paths of their lives,” Rodríguez said.
