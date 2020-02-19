Premios Tu Música Urbano announced on Tuesday the second group of performers slated to appear at the second edition of the world’s only award show dedicated to the celebration of Latin Urban Music (Música Urbano). The newly added performers are led by genre superstar and last year’s “Artist of the Year” winner Ozuna - who also holds fifteen more nominations this year.

Other newly announced performers include, Mon Laferte, Rauw Alejandro, Miky Woodz, Lunay, Tito El Bambino, Arcangel, De La Ghetto, Dalex, El Alfa and N'Klabe. When added to the already impressive previously announced performance line-up of Nicky Jam, Wisin & Yandel, Natti Natasha, Sech, Jhay Cortez, Farruko, CNCO, Sebastián Yatra and Manuel Turizo, Premios Tu Música Urbano 2020 clearly represents an unprecedented gathering of the Latin Urban music superstars, collaborators, and fast-rising next generation artists representing the sound and culture that has become a dominant musical force around the world.

Having grown from early roots in Puerto Rico, Música Urbano is now the undeniable leading genre of Latin music in sales, downloads and streaming - while also propelling the genre to unprecedented global success through the sounds of Latin rap, trap and reggaeton. After several years of inadequate representation in existing music award shows, organizers in Puerto Rico - on behalf of the Latin Urban music community, invited the world back to the island last March to celebrate the music and those artists now acting as global ambassadors for Latin culture.

Last year’s debut edition of Premios Tu Música Urbano was an overwhelming success, attracting a broadcast audience of millions around Puerto Rico, Latin America and the United States. This year’s March 5th second edition reunites the event’s team of two production houses, Sora and Company & Mr. and Mrs. Entertainment, along with broadcast partner Telemundo Puerto Rico to once again bring an unrivaled night of Musica Urbano from the heart of Puerto Rico to the rest of the world.

The show will air from Puerto Rico’s Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot on Thursday, March 5th. Stay tuned for additional announcements. Still pending are the names of the presenters and other special show participants.