As we settle into the new year, many of us may be spending more time inside with dry air, so our skin can take some damage. As your body’s largest organ, your skin’s health can impact your overall wellness, so take extra care to invest in a good skincare routine. The most important parts of a basic routine are to be gentle and focus on moisturizing. Read ahead for six tips that will help you pamper your skin all winter long.
Go Fragrance-Free & Skip Harsh Exfoliation
The new year is a great time to reassess your skincare routine and make some adjustments. During colder seasons, our skin is not only drier but more sensitive, too. If you’re used to harsh physical exfoliants during the summer, it’s best to skip that step and opt for a gentler approach during the colder months. Similarly, your sensitive skin may react poorly to fragrances in skincare products. Swapping some of your products for fragrance-free, natural versions will help pamper your skin.
Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize!
You’ve probably already stepped up your moisturizing routine as dry, warm air begins to take its toll. But when and how you moisturize is just as important as frequency. For example, lotions are thinner and tend to work best when the air is more humid. Also worth trying is a thicker cream and apply it right after the shower or immediately after washing your hands. Applying cream when your skin is still damp helps to trap that moisture and give it time to absorb. If you have particular trouble spots where your skin is extra dry, try using ointment or cream with hyaluronic acid.
Sunscreen is Always a Must
Sunscreen is always essential, any time of the year. While you don’t necessarily need a separate sunscreen for daily outings, choosing a foundation or moisturizer with SPF 15 or 20 will help keep your skin healthy year-round. Don’t forget about your lips, either. Invest in a chapstick that has built-in SPF.
Limit Hot Showers
Hot showers are often tempting in the morning, but be careful not to overdo it. Prolonged use of hot water on your skin can cause it to dry out more! If you need that burst of hot to help you wake up, limit the highest temperatures to no more than five minutes, and then turn the water lukewarm for the remainder of the shower. If your skin is turning bright red, then the water is too hot. Also, remember to moisturize immediately after getting out.
Drink Water and Eat Right
While it might be easy to think that skincare is all external, what you eat and drink has a significant effect on your skin’s health. Staying well-hydrated is one of the most important things you can do for your overall wellness, and that includes healthy skin. If you notice that your skin feels dry or irritated, opt for foods with extra omega fatty acids (like fish, seeds, and nuts) to help restore some moisture from the outside-in!
Invest in a Home Humidifier
Investing in a home humidifier can help keep you healthy throughout the year by maintaining an ideal relative humidity inside your home (aim for 40 percent -50 percent). Look for a large enough unit for your bedroom or living area and has features to make automation easier (like the option to switch between cool and warm mist, a timer, and a built-in humidity gauge).
These tips will help keep your skin healthy and glowing all year long, but remember, consistency is key with any wellness routine, so make sure to map out your plan and stick to it!
