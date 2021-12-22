Bartender Antoine prepares a Bloody Mary cocktail at the Harry's Bar in Paris, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Harry's Bar in Paris is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Bloody Mary, the vodka-tomato juice cocktail believed to have been invented in the iconic bar in 1921. The centenary events this week come as a welcome respite from winter gloom and spreading worries about the omicron virus variant. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)