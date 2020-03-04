When Adriana Vélez and Yanilka Soto got admitted to the University of Puerto Rico’s (UPR) College of Natural Sciences, they never would have foreseen that they would someday pursue their graduate studies at some of the world’s most coveted academic institutions. Now, they are well on their way to achieving their goals while inspiring a new generation of Puerto Rican scientists.

Adriana and Yanilka, both 21 years old, are currently completing their bachelor degrees in molecular neuroscience at the UPR’s Río Piedras campus, Puerto Rico’s oldest public university campus. Natives of Isabela, they have been acquainted with one another since they were both eight year olds, back when they attended a girl’s church group dedicated to promoting leadership and community work. Due to their outstanding academic performance in their public high school and in state tests, they were allowed to skip senior year to study biology at the UPR’s campus in Aguadilla.

“It was really shocking, but we always had each other and we were going through the same process together,” Adriana told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

She noted that despite having known each other for almost a decade prior to attending the same high school, it wasn’t until they went to college that they forged an enduring friendship.

After conducting their first research work, they decided to transfer to the UPR Río Piedras, which they realized offered more opportunities to develop themselves as professional scientific researchers. While the peculiarities of their northwestern hometown contrasted sharply with the hectic buzz of the metropolitan area, they soon found themselves invested in multiple extracurricular activities, programs and organizations.

Yanilka, for instance, is a member of the NeuroID fellowship of the “Enhancing Neuroscience Diversity through Undergraduate Research Education Experiences” of the National Institutes of Health. She is also the outreach coordinator of the National Neuroscience Student Association.

Likewise, Adriana is a member of the Maximizing Access to Research Careers undergraduate training program, which provides funding so students can lead their own research and present an undergraduate thesis that may even be published.

Adriana caused a buzz in social media last week after a post on her Facebook page went viral. In the post, Adriana shared a video of her reaction to being admitted to Yale University, an Ivy League institution, along with a heartfelt caption detailing the road she paved for herself with support from loved ones and fellow scholars. She has also been accepted to Cornell and Columbia universities and is waiting for other responses, but she is leaning toward a unique opportunity at Yale.

“What makes Yale special is that they have a program with the UPR’s Medical Science Campus in which I can obtain my medical degree here and my doctorate degree there… I am waiting for Medical Sciences to respond because the [institutions] respond separately. Yale accepted me, so now Medical Sciences has to accept me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yanilka has already received acceptance letters from the University of California in San Francisco and San Diego, but she is still attending interviews at other graduate schools or waiting responses, from Johns Hopkins, New York and Princeton universities.

“This has been a lengthy process. I have been traveling every weekend to the United States since January 16… I don’t want to make my choice until I’ve finished this round of interviews and I can finally decide what is really going to happen,” Yanilka stated.

Dismantling Biases in Academic Spaces

The young researchers asserted that although they are grateful for the internship and transfer opportunities obtained throughout their undergraduate career, they faced unfortunate experiences in these academic spaces due to certain instances of cultural or gender-based prejudices from their peers.

Multiple analyses have concluded that science, technological, engineering and medical (STEM) fields are gaining more women professionals, but men still dominate these circles. The disparity is even more apparent for Latin American women such as Adriana and Yanilka, who have had to counter biases on the premise of both their gender and their nationality.

Yanilka recalled her six-month internship at the Autonomous University of Madrid in Spain, where she was the only Latina in the program.

“There were two classes where I had the highest grades. Then I talked with the other students and we had that conversation where they were surprised and how my presence impacted them positively—to see that a Latina could be in those spaces and have the intellectual capability to be successful in those spaces. That was very harsh for me,” Yanilka said, adding that these perceptions were rooted in ignorance rather than disdain or xenophobia.

Moreover, one of Adriana’s professors told her she would be accepted to any graduate school of her choice because of her “pretty face.” Adriana, a top student, felt like all her notable efforts and personal sacrifices had been reduced to her physical appearance.

She pointed out that women have often been overlooked or underrepresented in STEM. As such, she and a group of students at her university created “Mujeres en la Ciencia - UPR Río Piedras,” which seeks to highlight women’s contributions to science, particularly Puerto Rican scientists on the island and the U.S. mainland.

“Creating spaces, alliances and groups like that which highlight the work that women students are doing, is extremely important to take a step forward and prove that we are also doing important things. We need to stress that,” Adriana said.

For Yanilka, the need to foster more inclusive environments in science also extends to people with a variety of health conditions or functional capabilities. She was diagnosed with Chron’s disease when she was only 15, an aspect of her life that made it “very difficult” to adapt to academic spaces.

“Talking about the functional diversity that can exist in those spaces has been challenging too. Just because I have to go to the bathroom 15 times doesn’t mean I can’t solve the same problem as you efficiently… Having to explain every day what I go through to adapt within these spaces has also been very difficult,” Yanilka said.

Her ailment nonetheless encourages her to pursue her dream of developing medicines. “I know the importance of research to create medications. Knowing that I have in my hands the ability to help millions of people improve their quality of life simply fills me with satisfaction,” she affirmed.

Inspiring the Scientists of Tomorrow

Having hailed from public schools themselves, Adriana founded NeuroBoricuas, an association that guides youth from the public education system.

“We didn’t really hear about research until we entered college. In public school, saying that you can go to places like Yale sounds unreal. These aren’t things that happen frequently, contrary to some private schools in the metro area… We have decided to create platforms to provide these students an example and a guide on what to do to get to those chances,” Adriana said.

She stressed the importance of primary and undergraduate programs that offer funding and exposure to students who otherwise would not have that opportunity.

Both women declared that their objective is to return to Puerto Rico after completing their studies stateside and continue providing knowledge tools to public students, in addition to their professional research. Adriana said that one of her long-term goals is to establish a school specialized in scientific research for children and youth from low-income backgrounds.

“My goal has always been to return. I want to gain as much knowledge as I can and bring it here to Puerto Rico. In research, we really need people with new ideas; we need young, motivated people,” Adriana added.